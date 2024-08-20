Scott Begbie: North-east suffers while bird boffins lay down ridiculous rules to protect marauding seagulls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: North-east suffers while bird boffins lay down ridiculous rules to protect marauding seagulls

'Surely to bring nature back into balance we should be making life for urban gulls as hard as possible to encourage them back to where they should be – the clue being in the name, seagulls.'

Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out., writes Scott Begbie
Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out., writes Scott Begbie
By Scott Begbie

It’s half-past five on a Sunday morning as I type these words… and I’m angry.

Because I should still be in my golden slumbers for my last lie-in of the weekend, instead I’m wide awake courtesy of the nuisance neighbours I am forced to share my building with.

The noise they are making is unbearable, without any let-up, and it started about half an hour ago. And I swear they are playing five-a-side football with rocks up there.

What’s that you say? Call in the authorities? Get a restraining order? Demand their eviction? Unfortunately, none of that would work because these raucous rabble-rousers are untouchable. They are protected by law.

Just because they are gulls.

And I’m not the only one who has to suffer the blight of noise, nuisance and mess from this flying pestilence.

North-east seagulls are a nuisance

There isn’t a community in the north-east – and further afield – that isn’t invaded by hordes of the things, screeching, dive-bombing, and spraying all available surfaces with stinking ordure.

There are too many places where people live work and play that are more like a seaside cliff, caked in guano – which is where the damn things should be.

I still can’t understand why gulls are a protected species. I mean, it’s not like there’s any shortage of them, is there?

Seagulls are pictured around Doocot Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges

There’s plenty around when you try to sit down to eat your toastie and chips somewhere outside. It’s like ringing a dinner gong for avian attackers.

And there are more than a few folk nursing injuries caused by direct strikes from the swooping marauders. The things are dangerous, so why are they tolerated?

At this precise moment – 20 minutes since I started typing and I can barely hear myself think – I would very much like to take to the roof with a lightsabre and sort things out. But I never would. You need to be humane in your approach to all living creatures.

So how about making sure they don’t get that far by dealing with the nests before the eggs are in situ? Because you can’t. Rules, yeah?

It was only recently I discovered it takes a special licence from the authorities to remove nests, as opposed to some entrepreneurial spirit, a ladder and a broom.

And NatureScot has more rules and restrictions around nest removal than it takes to launch a nuclear missile because gulls are, you know, protected.

Which brings me back to my question. Why? Surely to bring nature back into balance we should be making life for urban gulls as hard as possible to encourage them back to where they should be – the clue being in the name, seagulls.

A golden rule of the eco creed is the need to be respectful when humans enter the areas that other species see as home. That needs to cut both ways. Gulls are on our turf. It’s time to turf them out.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Opinion

Has the council made a right mess of things with its approach to Academy Street changes?
David Knight: Inverness roads changes have become an embarrassing muddle for council
Post Thumbnail
Moreen Simpson: Memories of Lang Stracht office are still close to my heart
Inverness is a guidebook favourite and a magnet for tourists in the summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thousands of tourists fall in love with Inverness every year - so why do…
Seven out of the 10 easiest places to sit the test are in Scotland.
Iain Maciver: Travelling to the Western Isles is one L of a way to…
David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event
Wouldn't it be lovely to be able to step on a plan and arrive in France in an hour rather than having to take multiple methods of transport to get there?
Rebecca Buchan: Let's get more flights to Aberdeen - and boost city with tourist…
11
The glamour and glitter of the Paris Olympics has been packed away for another four years, but issues about public funding for sport remain as the daily training grind for athletes marches on.
David Knight: Catastrophic council cuts could cost us our Olympic heroes
Aberdeen City Council is set to cash in on selling leftover granite from heritage sites. Image: Kenny Elrick.
The Flying Pigs: Reputational risk of selling historic Aberdeen granite? Happily council doesn't have…
Moreen Simpson got the shock of her life when she ended up on a nudist beach in France. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: Trip doon memory lane to Cairry On over Aberdeen nudist plans taks…
Every single person who has joined a “protest” that has led to a riot is a racist, writes Euan McColm. Image: PA
Euan McColm: Politicians failing to condemn rioters are no better than thugs on the…

Conversation