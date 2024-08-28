Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait – we need to fix our broken city centre first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait – we need to fix our broken city centre first

Instead of taking the money we do have and spreading it thin, our regeneration efforts should be centred in the one place where we can make the most difference. Union Street.

Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
By Rebecca Buchan

One of the best things about living in the north-east of Scotland is our proximity to the sea.

Don’t get me wrong, on a rough day the waves can be wild.

But there are few more enjoyable experiences than strolling along a golden coastline on a calm day and just taking it all in.

When I was about 16 I hosted an exchange student from central Spain.

I remember vividly wondering why Roberto and his classmates were so eager to come to Peterhead.

If you had asked me then, I would have told you you would have to pay me a lot of money to get me to leave Madrid (or there about) for a week in the Blue Toon.

But I can honestly say I have not seen excitement like it when the bus from Aberdeen Airport drove past the Bullers of Buchan and the Spanish teenagers set eyes on the sea.

For some of them it was their first time at the coast, believe it or not.

It was then it struck me, and it’s never left me since, just how lucky I have been to grow up near the shore.

It’s something I think we can all be guilty of taking for granted – the joy you can get in something so natural.

Tranquil north-east sunset at Balmedie Beach 31st Jan. Image: Colin McHardy, Balmedie

So when I heard Aberdeen City Council was likely to pull the plug on the second and third phase of the beach regeneration I was less fussed about it than I thought I would be.

The local authority is in a dire financial situation. With a £34 million deficit and talks of potentially slashing school hours to fund it, you have to ask yourself what are the council’s priorities here.

Cash for Aberdeen beach revamp should not be top of council’s list

Protecting vital public services has to be at the top of the list.

But we can not underestimate the importance of regeneration for the survival of our city.

It feels like for years we have been sold empty promises off the back of shiny new artist impressions of how Aberdeen can be transformed in one fail swoop.

It was one of the main parts of the SNP manifesto to not only deliver the beach regeneration plan but to help with the new Dons stadium and even extend the masterplan from the Donmouth to Fittie.

And all of this, of course, would be welcomed if the funds were available.

But realistically the pot is empty and we’re not likely to be getting any from either government any time soon with their big black holes growing even bigger.

And even if we were fortunate enough to be given a morsel from the measly sums they do have, we have 500 households in Torry needing compensation for the impending destruction of their homes.

Instead of taking the money we do have and spreading it thin, our regeneration efforts should be centred in the one place where we can make the most difference. Union Street.

City centre regeneration takes priority

We already have the redeveloped Union Terrace Gardens, and whether loved or hated, it is nice to have them back in operation.

With the new market amid progress and work already begun on altering the roads, it makes sense to me to throw all our efforts here.

It is the part of the city I would argue the majority of residents believe needs regenerated most and I would hate for its fate to be hampered to deliver on further phases of the beach.

While if money were no object I would be all for ALL regeneration, the beach element has been the most controversial part of the council’s plans for years.

The new swing park, which looks like something from an alien invasion movie from certain angles, could be transformational on its own.

Colourful proposals for the playpark included in the £48m Aberdeen beach urban park - which could be named after Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Colourful proposals for the playpark included in the £48m Aberdeen beach urban park – which could be named after Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aberdeen City Council

After all, we have already witnessed the massive popularity of a much more modest offering at Hazlehead Park this summer.

There will still be an events area and amphitheatre created under this first tranche of changes at the seaside too.

So let’s be glad of what will be happening to spruce up Aberdeen’s seafront.

With an array of food trucks and thriving businesses, it already makes for a really pleasant day out.

I wish the same could be said about an afternoon strolling down the Granite Mile.

Maybe once the tide has turned on the city centre, we can have another look at that Beach Masterplan.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

More from Opinion

Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of…
Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative…
One gracious lady came up to me in the cafe in Lews Castle on Monday and told me how glad she was to see that I was not poorly but sorry that I was no longer writing for the P&J.
Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated - I've just moved…
To some I'm sure it'll be an awkward fit for a place of worship to be turned into artists' studios or creative repositories but art and religion have always had a close bond, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Could St Nicholas Church reinvention be saviour of Aberdeen's Union Street?
Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out., writes Scott Begbie
Scott Begbie: North-east suffers while bird boffins lay down ridiculous rules to protect marauding…
12
Has the council made a right mess of things with its approach to Academy Street changes?
David Knight: Inverness roads changes have become an embarrassing muddle for council
Post Thumbnail
Moreen Simpson: Memories of Lang Stracht office are still close to my heart
Inverness is a guidebook favourite and a magnet for tourists in the summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thousands of tourists fall in love with Inverness every year - so why do…
Seven out of the 10 easiest places to sit the test are in Scotland.
Iain Maciver: Travelling to the Western Isles is one L of a way to…
David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event

Conversation