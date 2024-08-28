Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait – we need to fix our broken city centre first

One of the best things about living in the north-east of Scotland is our proximity to the sea.

Don’t get me wrong, on a rough day the waves can be wild.

But there are few more enjoyable experiences than strolling along a golden coastline on a calm day and just taking it all in.

When I was about 16 I hosted an exchange student from central Spain.

I remember vividly wondering why Roberto and his classmates were so eager to come to Peterhead.

If you had asked me then, I would have told you you would have to pay me a lot of money to get me to leave Madrid (or there about) for a week in the Blue Toon.

But I can honestly say I have not seen excitement like it when the bus from Aberdeen Airport drove past the Bullers of Buchan and the Spanish teenagers set eyes on the sea.

For some of them it was their first time at the coast, believe it or not.

It was then it struck me, and it’s never left me since, just how lucky I have been to grow up near the shore.

It’s something I think we can all be guilty of taking for granted – the joy you can get in something so natural.

So when I heard Aberdeen City Council was likely to pull the plug on the second and third phase of the beach regeneration I was less fussed about it than I thought I would be.

The local authority is in a dire financial situation. With a £34 million deficit and talks of potentially slashing school hours to fund it, you have to ask yourself what are the council’s priorities here.

Cash for Aberdeen beach revamp should not be top of council’s list

Protecting vital public services has to be at the top of the list.

But we can not underestimate the importance of regeneration for the survival of our city.

It feels like for years we have been sold empty promises off the back of shiny new artist impressions of how Aberdeen can be transformed in one fail swoop.

It was one of the main parts of the SNP manifesto to not only deliver the beach regeneration plan but to help with the new Dons stadium and even extend the masterplan from the Donmouth to Fittie.

And all of this, of course, would be welcomed if the funds were available.

But realistically the pot is empty and we’re not likely to be getting any from either government any time soon with their big black holes growing even bigger.

And even if we were fortunate enough to be given a morsel from the measly sums they do have, we have 500 households in Torry needing compensation for the impending destruction of their homes.

Instead of taking the money we do have and spreading it thin, our regeneration efforts should be centred in the one place where we can make the most difference. Union Street.

City centre regeneration takes priority

We already have the redeveloped Union Terrace Gardens, and whether loved or hated, it is nice to have them back in operation.

With the new market amid progress and work already begun on altering the roads, it makes sense to me to throw all our efforts here.

It is the part of the city I would argue the majority of residents believe needs regenerated most and I would hate for its fate to be hampered to deliver on further phases of the beach.

While if money were no object I would be all for ALL regeneration, the beach element has been the most controversial part of the council’s plans for years.

The new swing park, which looks like something from an alien invasion movie from certain angles, could be transformational on its own.

After all, we have already witnessed the massive popularity of a much more modest offering at Hazlehead Park this summer.

There will still be an events area and amphitheatre created under this first tranche of changes at the seaside too.

So let’s be glad of what will be happening to spruce up Aberdeen’s seafront.

With an array of food trucks and thriving businesses, it already makes for a really pleasant day out.

I wish the same could be said about an afternoon strolling down the Granite Mile.

Maybe once the tide has turned on the city centre, we can have another look at that Beach Masterplan.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express