David Knight: Council excuses over huge LEZ and bus gate fines don’t convince me or the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: Council excuses over huge LEZ and bus gate fines don’t convince me or the public

We already knew bus gates launched last year were raking in millions in fines since they were imposed on the Aberdeen public after the council by-passed normal democratic consultation processes.

Businesses looked on in horror at the gates fiasco damaging trade, so it was little wonder people were equally suspicious about the LEZ coming hard on the heels of that, writes David Knight.
Businesses looked on in horror at the gates fiasco damaging trade, so it was little wonder people were equally suspicious about the LEZ coming hard on the heels of that, writes David Knight.
By David Knight

You’ve got to admire council statisticians who parked their own coach in the middle of Aberdeen’s much-reviled bus gates/LEZ crystal maze of confusion.

Stats began tumbling out faster than the fines being aimed at drivers trapped in the gates or low emission zone (LEZ).

After weeks of anxious anticipation, the waiting was over.

Details about the specific impact of the LEZ on drivers, since its rollout at the start of June, were finally issued by Aberdeen City Council.

We already knew bus gates launched last year were raking in millions in fines since they were imposed on the Aberdeen public after the council by-passed normal democratic consultation processes.

Like Nat King Cole (among other artists) in “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, the council was anticipating that “there may be trouble ahead” over LEZ figures, too.

Funnily enough, the famous old show song was used in an insurance advert on tv a few years ago, but I don’t think we can protect ourselves against fines – however unfair and unjust they might be.

The council, however, was attempting to insure itself from inevitable criticism after it was revealed that the number of initial LEZ fines in the city were higher than comparable schemes already launched in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

It was the kind of statistic which stuck out above all else and would be remembered, whereas any number of excuses were usually soon forgotten.

It needed explaining; the council was raring to go.

Stats played down Aberdeen LEZ’s first few weeks

Statistics to play down Aberdeen LEZ’s brutal first few weeks poured forth.

They’d thought of everything: Dundee was smaller, Edinburgh did things differently, Glasgow was the first, so got more attention.

Well, almost everything.

They could have mentioned that the Euros was on the big screen, that it was four weeks after Easter and three before Pentecost – and that there was a “blue moon” on its way to us.

But you have to hand it to them: they were pretty thorough.

But maybe too thorough; the recent history of Aberdeen’s traffic farce has simply fed suspicion about the council’s intentions.

Statistics which look perfect must always be treated with care.

Look at our recent experience with Covid and winter energy benefits cuts for all struggling pensioners above those just on pension credit.

And the Scottish Government’s carefully-rehearsed refusal to accept blame for horrific budget cuts.

They haven’t stopped criticism of a “woeful” LEZ launch process, as one leading MSP opponent claimed.

The Glasgow defence seemed daft: all that mattered was that it was the first in Aberdeen and they had to get it right – particularly after the lessons which should have been learned from the dreadful bus-gate shambles.

Businesses looked on in horror at the bus gates fiasco

Businesses looked on in horror at the gates fiasco damaging trade, so it was little wonder people were equally suspicious about the LEZ coming hard on the heels of that.

In response to these business campaigners, the council offered them a feeble forum twice a year “to discuss concerns”.

A bit of an insult and what looked like a cynical attempt to park the issue in a forgotten layby where the tumbleweed blows.

Perhaps we should take a leaf from SNP deputy leader Keith Brown at the party conference.

I thought he was suffering from altitude sickness after too many trips up the mythical Sugarcandy Mountain, where cakes and other goodies are free and grow on trees.

He spoke of a greater force in the universe which would transcend normal procedural constraints on independence: in other words, the voice of people.

Brown was brought back to earth by John Swinney who said stop obsessing about independence and deliver on domestic issues instead (it’s taken nearly two decades for that penny to drop).

And Stephen Flynn, who spoke of “self-inflicted wounds”.

Can you imagine the reaction of the SNP in Aberdeen City Council’s controlling coalition if the public decided to follow Brown’s example.

And announced, “Acting with a higher authority invested in us we are scrapping the bus gates and LEZ with immediate effect.”

No, they have to wait for the next council elections to enact retribution.

People just want to feel good for a change and see public money helping them in everyday life.

They feel squeezed by more and more council and government restrictions.

Starmer, the other chap who spent too much time on Sugarcandy Mountain, is doing the same after enforcing something a lot different to his election campaign.

It wouldn’t be so bad if people could see the council spending its treasure chest of bus-gate “taxes” on something which directly affected our daily lives clearly and positively; an instant feel-good factor.

Instead we hear vague references to the money funding infrastructure projects and “improving air quality”.

You can forgive ordinary people for suspecting the money will disappear in a puff of air; now you see it, now you don’t.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Opinion

To go with story by James Simpson. Eamonn Holmes opinion article. Picture shows; Eamonn Holmes. Unknown . Supplied by PA Date; Unknown
The Flying Pigs: GB News headquarters would bring X Factor to Aberdeen
Folk seem genuinely pleased by the local investment, which brings people in, creates jobs and speaks to the town's history, particularly, I think, the aquarium, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Macduff finally on the up - with long-awaited supermarket near and aquarium…
Sufian, who is chairman and trustee of Aberdeen Muslims, had a succinct answer when asked why he and the other Foodbox volunteers pitch their gazebo outside Markies once a month to dish up 200 servings to help folks who are struggling, writes Scott Begbie.
Scott Begbie: It's not enough to celebrate those who help the less fortunate -…
Ucan admitted freely to the Press and Journal that it had 'begged' councillors to find the money to accelerate work on an exciting new project, writes David Knight.
David Knight: My cancer diagnosis makes me seriously question Aberdeen City Council's charity cash…
5
The highlight of my uneventful, quiet, but affa happy life is my grandchildren, writes Moreen Simipson. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: Being a Nana is nae aywis easy but it's the best job…
The redeveloped castle, Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park will all be ready next year.
John Ross: No Inverness Hogmanay party this year, but the bigger picture is worth…
Scrabble makes learning Gaelic much more fun, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: New Gaelic scrabble board should make boring lessons a lot more fun
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of…
Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative…

Conversation