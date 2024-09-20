Moreen Simpson: Huw Edwards was a pervert posing as an ambassador of the people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Huw Edwards was a pervert posing as an ambassador of the people

Sentencing guidelines need to be tougher for secret computer monsters.

Huw Edwards was given a suspended sentence over indecent images of children.
By Moreen Simpson

Understandably, most newspapers didn’t go into the stomach-churning detail about some of the pictures which former BBC news figurehead Huw Edwards accessed.

However, after issuing a warning, Newsnight did reveal details of the one involving a seven-year-old boy. Through my repulsion, I wept.

This the man the corporation and its millions of viewers trusted as someone of integrity and honour to lead the commentary on our deeply-valued national events, like Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph and annual tribute to the war dead in the Albert Hall.

Ex-BBC presenter given suspended sentence

All of which he carried out for many years with suitable solemnity, compassion and – it now appears – utter hypocrisy. A pervert posing as an ambassador of the people.

The magistrate observed the presenter’s actions had shattered his life and career, imposing a six-month suspended jail sentence, sexual rehabilitation sessions and his name on the sex offenders’ register.

What a joke. If Edwards betrayed all those poor, abused children in those photographs, the state’s justice system has also betrayed the same young ones by letting perpetrators like him free.

Real deterrents and punishments

The law in England and Scotland is an ass. Almost every day I see stories in the EE about men – always men – accessing these disgusting pictures.

In almost every case, they are free to leave the court, only fined and sentenced to community service. It is appalling these people have no real punishment inflicted on them, just a few weeks rubbish-gathering.

That’s because the sentencing guidelines here and in England are completely out-of-line with what society really wants meted out to these secret computer monsters.

The system has to be overhauled so that the sentences are real deterrents and effective punishments. And our young people are safe.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

