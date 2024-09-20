Moreen Simpson: Huw Edwards was a pervert posing as an ambassador of the people

Understandably, most newspapers didn’t go into the stomach-churning detail about some of the pictures which former BBC news figurehead Huw Edwards accessed.

However, after issuing a warning, Newsnight did reveal details of the one involving a seven-year-old boy. Through my repulsion, I wept.

This the man the corporation and its millions of viewers trusted as someone of integrity and honour to lead the commentary on our deeply-valued national events, like Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph and annual tribute to the war dead in the Albert Hall.

Ex-BBC presenter given suspended sentence

All of which he carried out for many years with suitable solemnity, compassion and – it now appears – utter hypocrisy. A pervert posing as an ambassador of the people.

The magistrate observed the presenter’s actions had shattered his life and career, imposing a six-month suspended jail sentence, sexual rehabilitation sessions and his name on the sex offenders’ register.

What a joke. If Edwards betrayed all those poor, abused children in those photographs, the state’s justice system has also betrayed the same young ones by letting perpetrators like him free.

Real deterrents and punishments

The law in England and Scotland is an ass. Almost every day I see stories in the EE about men – always men – accessing these disgusting pictures.

In almost every case, they are free to leave the court, only fined and sentenced to community service. It is appalling these people have no real punishment inflicted on them, just a few weeks rubbish-gathering.

That’s because the sentencing guidelines here and in England are completely out-of-line with what society really wants meted out to these secret computer monsters.

The system has to be overhauled so that the sentences are real deterrents and effective punishments. And our young people are safe.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970