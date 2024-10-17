Moreen Simpson: Shame we canna get rid o’ bus gate backers noo – but we’ll niver forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Shame we canna get rid o’ bus gate backers noo – but we’ll niver forget

I dread to think what a blighted sort of place the centre will be with so many motorists opting to shop in the Shire.

This shows all 21 councillors who voted in favour of keeping Aberdeen's bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid.
By Moreen Simpson

The good news is the Evening Express has named and – as far as most folk are concerned – shamed the 21 SNP and Lib Dem Aberdeen councillors who voted to make the anti-motorist bus gates permanent.

The bad news is there’s not another local government election in Scotland until May 2027.

So that means this undemocratic bunch of “representatives,” who are stone-deaf to their electorate, have around two-and-a-half years to sit-tight in the Town House – enjoying their many perks and cash allowances and making more bad decisions which harm our precious city – until we can vote them out.

I wonder how many of the Terrible 21 will have the gall to stand again.

Sadly, by then many of the traders who made their impassioned pleas for compromise proposals will have gone out of business.

I dread to think what a blighted sort of place the centre will be with so many motorists opting to shop in the Shire.

Meanwhile, most of us are still in the dark about the bizarre circumstances surrounding the legal advice document which was initially withheld from councillors, then shown, but not to be kept.

Councillors will vote on the future of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shouldn’t these papers be the property of the citizens, not just councillors and officials?

And since there still seems to be no certainty that the Scottish Government would claw back £8 million if the gates were dismantled, couldn’t someone, somewhere simply pick up a phone to Holyrood and ask?

Maybe those behind the compromise proposals should follow the lead of Inverness traders and take the council to court. A dire and difficult course of action indeed.

But possibly the only way to heal Aberdeen’s heart, broken from the damage imposed by these municipal vandals.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation