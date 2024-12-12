‘People can’t be left behind in the journey to net zero’

A mixed technology approach will be critical as Scottish communities look for low carbon options on the path to net zero, George Webb, CEO of Liquid Gas UK writes.

To reach net zero, we’re all going to have to make changes, from the cars we drive to the way we heat our homes.

We need to make these changes as easy as possible for the public in order to bring them on the journey to net zero with us. Otherwise people will be left behind.

However, some policies coming out of Holyrood will do just that, and it will be those in Scotland’s highland and island communities that will be most effected.

Rural and island communities face specific challenges in their path to net zero. Their homes are often older and less well insulated – making them harder to decarbonise with clean electricity. Electricity grids aren’t as developed and there is a lack of transport infrastructure and services.

In recent months, the Scottish Government has started to take note of some of these issues. In September, Ministers issued a temporary direction to allow wood burning stoves and other bioenergy heating systems to be installed in new homes following concerns raised by those living in rural and island communities – a move that has since been made permanent.

I welcome this pragmatic approach. However, the Scottish Government must go further and ensure existing homes and businesses can use bioenergy heating systems in their pursuit of net zero through the Heat in Buildings Bill.

Biofuels and renewable liquid gases, such as bioLPG, can play an important role in decarbonising homes where a heat pump or a heat network aren’t viable.

Taking a mixed technology approach for off-gas grid homes and allowing the use of renewable liquid gases and hybrid heat pumps would help to ensure reliable and secure heating for rural and island properties.

The consequences of electricity outages – such as those caused by storms Malik and Corrie in January 2022 – will be particularly acute for off-gas grid consumers if they have no recourse to a bioenergy alternative.

It is also important that the Scottish Government doesn’t take this policy decision in isolation. Heat pumps will cause a significant rise in demand for electricity, particularly when coupled with demand from electric vehicles. Local electricity networks across the Highlands and Islands may be unable to cope with such demand, and consequently, many could be left without heat and power.

Most importantly, the public wants a choice. Polling has found that 87% of rural Scots want Government to support as many low-carbon technologies for rural areas as possible and 84% feel that the Government has overlooked the unique energy challenges faced by rural communities.

We need to make net zero as easy as possible, for as many people as possible. To do this, we need a mosaic of different technologies that can meet the unique challenges presented to us, and bring the public with us on the journey to net zero.