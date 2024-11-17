David Knight: Horrific social impact of NHS waiting lists demands proper attention and it’s not getting it from Neil Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

David Knight: Horrific social impact of NHS waiting lists demands proper attention and it’s not getting it from Neil Gray

It’s the biggest social crisis of our times. Yes, reform is crucial; endlessly pouring billions into a black hole doesn’t work.

Gray's actions exposed a somewhat - er -grey area all of his own, writes David Knight.
By David Knight

Now I know what it must be like to queue for Taylor Swift tickets with a sense of hopelessness borne out of impending disappointment.

I was hanging on a phone desperate for dates to be confirmed.

It must have felt similar for some Oasis fans, too, when marooned by a mirage of confusion over the band’s recent ticket sales.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray was caught up in his own crisis after he joined an online queue for Oasis tickets while chairing a meeting about Alzheimer’s.

But that paled to insignificance when VIP Dons fan Gray popped up at Aberdeen matches in a chauffer-driven government limo.

Were these treats dubious perks of power or legitimate government business?

I think we know the answer after his grovelling apology at Holyrood for being caught out.

Finally, a voice at the end of the line was picked up clearly by my eager ears, but my brain was having trouble processing his words.

“We have no reservations left for the remaining two weeks of November and nothing for the foreseeable future – December’s dates have not been released yet,” the call-handler explained.

“You’ll just have to call back on a regular basis and hope for a cancellation.”

This wasn’t Taylor Swift syndrome, however.

I was simply trying to help my wife rearrange a booking for Covid/Flu-jab boosters with NHS Scotland while cancelling an existing one.

A straightforward process became a monumental task

What started off as a straightforward process suddenly started to look like a monumental task.

Was this just me or are others facing a brick wall, too?

I had visions of this dragging into next year as we were chewed up by the system and spat out again.

Every person in every community in the north and north-east has a stake in how the NHS is performing for them.

Feature on the NHS Grampian, Sewing Room at ARI Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Foresterhill campus, Aberdeen.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 26/06/24

Nobody doubts the commitment and compassion of frontline staff.

But is bureaucracy, duplication and confusing interaction between departments still stuck in the 1950s?

As the new Labour Government said, it must “reform” or die.

After cancelling the appointment, we regretted it.

Had we become stateless persons; now we’d cancelled, how would we ever get back on the booking ladder?

In panic, I rang the bookings line again straight away.

The next NHS operative took a similar line about “nothing doing” – except he tried a bit harder and after a lot of false starts scouring around NHS Grampian, he found a vacant appointment a few miles away at Inverurie.

I’d struck gold and bagged it straight away; I felt the same sense of joy as finding a toilet roll on a shop shelf during Covid.

The irony of this experience was that it was all on doctor’s orders: our GP suggested postponing the original booking on medical grounds because the jabs might interact with other ongoing treatment.

Bizarrely, the next day I encountered the same problem all over again.

This time I was simply trying to arrange a fairly important blood test for myself through the network of community clinics in Aberdeen.

Same answer: “Nothing for November, no dates for December yet, keep ringing back.”

Lucky, my own GP practice took pity and invited me in for a test.

Is this a temporary glitch?

But what’s going on?

A temporary glitch or another sign of the NHS under strain? Or maybe Fujitsu is handling the bookings now.

Not surprisingly, it rubs salt into the wounds among patients on horrendous waiting lists if they see Scottish health secretaries swanning about fiddling their expenses (Matheson) or arrogantly taking liberties with taxpayers’ money (Gray).

Health Secretary Neil Gray visited Aberdeen to announce support for football mental wellbeing programme. <br />Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Especially people like an elderly person I know who used life savings to pay for a cataract operation because he feared going blind while waiting.

And me – I paid for screening after I was told I might have bowel cancer (it would have taken at least five months on the NHS and I couldn’t bear waiting as I’d already been through the trauma of extensive prostate cancer surgery).

It was some type of pre-cancerous growth, “luckily”.

I’m not alone – a lot of desperate people are dipping into their own pockets, but most can’t.

It’s the biggest social crisis of our times.

Yes, reform is crucial; endlessly pouring billions into a black hole doesn’t work.

But health unions are possibly the most powerful in the land and anything perceived as a threat could make this “treatment” very painful.

Gray’s match days were listed on expenses under gobbledegook about “social impact” of investment in sport.

A government spokesperson waffled on about socialising being an essential part of the job for ministers.

Agreed, but not under false pretences.

Gray’s actions exposed a somewhat – er – “grey” area all of his own.

Exploiting his position as though he was a fan rather than a Government minister.

The horrific “social impact” of NHS waiting lists on distraught patients demands his greater attention.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

