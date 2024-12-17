Scott Begbie: Stop trying to penalize Aberdeen car drivers and focus on fixing our public transport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Stop trying to penalize Aberdeen car drivers and focus on fixing our public transport

How do you get people out of their cars? Give them a decent joined-up public transport network in every city.

Public transport needs to be sorted out before we can even think about banning cars, writes Scott Begbie.
By Scott Begbie

There is only one response to the suggestion car drivers could have to pay £15 a day to use Aberdeen roads – and it’s not one you can print in a family newspaper.

However, I am quite sanguine about this latest wizard wheeze from Transport Scotland to smack drivers who dare use their car with road pricing across the land.

If you delve deeper, it’s obvious this is merely a shock talking point punt in a think-tank piece to look at ways of driving down car use. It’s not on anyone’s table as an option and it never will be.

Not unless the current incumbents in Holyrood decide they really do want to push the big button marked “political suicide”.

It is, though, illuminating how Transport Scotland thinks in its drive (pun intended) to hit Holyrood’s target of reducing car use by 20% in the next six years.

Essentially it is all stick and not even so much as a sniff of a carrot. Don’t forget the LEZ now cranking up Aberdeen’s anti-car misery is a directive from the Scottish Government, not the local council. (Mind you, the brains trust in the Town House did come up with bus gates all on their own).

How do you get people out of their cars? Give them a decent joined-up public transport network in every city. I mean, just look at Edinburgh and Glasgow. Shiny new trams, shiny upgraded Underground trains, and even a nifty rail service between the two cities.

Aberdeen public transport is severely lacking

And what do we have in Aberdeen? Rhetorical question really, because if you live here, you know. Sadly.

The problem with the “get ‘em out their cars” campaign is it is not one size fits all. Public transport is all fine and dandy in major conurbations like the Central Belt.

But the north-east is a blend of one major city surrounded by a string of smaller towns and communities. It is largely rural and Aberdeen is the place where the majority of people of Stonehaven, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie, Portlethen, Ballater, Peterhead et al come to work and play.

And most of them do so by car because of the limiting factors of public transport of which we are all painfully aware.

I’m a case in point. I commute to work by car because the frequency, cost and time it takes to use an unreliable bus or train service just isn’t worth it.

And don’t get me started about trying to get home on public transport after a night out.

For so many aspects of everyday life, driving is easier and cheaper and as long as that’s the case, public transport is all but useless to me – and to countless others across the north-east.

So perhaps the boffins at Transport Scotland should stop thinking of ways to penalize car drivers and instead look at realistic ways to properly invest in a public transport network that works for everyone.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

