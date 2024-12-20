Moreen Simpson: Starmer must hae it in for us oldies with this betrayal of Waspi women his latest snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Starmer must hae it in for us oldies with this betrayal of Waspi women his latest snub

Regardless of the rights or wrongs of the WASPI campaign, it’s the pure hypocrisy of it all that beggars belief in a party which the PM vowed would be above such behaviour and empty promises.

It’s barely six months since the country woke up to what we thought would be a new, honourable era of politics and a government which would stand up for the “working” man and woman. Well, Sir Keir, your six-month report must read: “Dismal failure and bitter disappointment.
By Moreen Simpson

Nae wonder the Waspi women are revolting.

Were I one of them, I too would be absolutely furious with Keir Starmer’s latest snub to older folk.

Coming on top of our lost winter fuel payments, suspicions he’s got it in for us are rife.

I’m one of the lucky ones who qualified for my pension at 60. However, when steps were taken to equalise up to the men’s qualifying age of 65, these peer wifies born at a certain time in the 1950s missed oot big-time and not given enough time to save for the lost pension years.

It’s nine months since the Parliamentary Ombudsman ruled they should be compensated, reckoned to be between £1,000 and £2,950 each.

But the Tory government continued to ignore the issue. The reason these women feel so betrayed by Labour is because – up until they came into power –  party leaders had been supporting their campaign.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Deputy PM Angela Rayner, Starmer himself and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall are all on record in the past pledging compensation for these victims of the system.

So you have to admire Ms Kendall’s gall when she stood up in the Commons on Tuesday and said: “Sorry craiters. We canna afford to pay ye a penny.”

Regardless of the rights or wrongs of the WASPI campaign, it’s the pure hypocrisy of it all that beggars belief in a party which the PM vowed would be above such behaviour and empty promises.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

