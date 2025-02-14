David Mackay: Whisper it, but might Elgin actually need MORE retail parks?

When the St Giles Centre suddenly closed it became immediately apparent how short Elgin was of available retail space.

Sure, it was an exceptionally difficult and unique set of circumstances for 15 businesses to be made homeless at the same time.

But it has become painstakingly clear that there is not a huge amount of available property in Elgin for retailers to move into.

The Press and Journal’s own High Street tracker revealed a vacancy rate of just 11.4% in October last year – well below the national average of 14%.

With the demolition of Junners on South Street now underway, there’s almost no long-term empty properties in the town centre.

And with limited space to create new opportunities, does Elgin need to consider more retail parks for retailers?

Elgin’s existing retail parks are nearly full

Not the most popular opinion, I know, but let me explain myself.

Elgin is due to undergo a massive expansion over the next 20 years with more than 4,000 new homes expected to be built.

The average Scottish household has two people in it, meaning the town’s population could soar by 8,000 – roughly 33% more than what it is at the moment.

You don’t need to be CEO of a global company to realise a lot of companies, small, medium and large, will be examining what is going on in Elgin.

There needs to be the available buildings and space so that businesses to serve our growing population can operate here and we as a community can reap the rewards.

Ikea and Primark are two of the most popular brands mentioned in Elgin when shoppers debate what chains they would like in town.

There’s no suggestion either of them are considering a move to Moray’s capital but, hypothetically if they were, there is nowhere of the size they would be looking for.

Take a look at the Edgar Road retail parks next time you’re going to B&M or Home Bargains.

There’s almost no space there now.

Aldi is probably going to take two units, Poundstretcher was, until recently, eyeing the former Anytime Fitness gym, the former Carpetright is most likely tied up in that firm’s administration process and it’s less than a year since the vaccination centre moved.

New Look’s forced exit from Edgar Road to make way for Mountain Warehouse’s move from the St Giles Centre is still mourned by many.

Elgin needs to be considering more retail parks to allow businesses, small and large, the space to grow.

No, I’m not necessarily talking about something on the scale of another Edgar Road.

But we need to be considering where big retailers could go in Elgin if they decide this is where they want to be.

Retail parks and town centre should be able to co-exist

You can’t get away from the fact that our town centres are changing.

Twenty years ago the High Street was the only place in Elgin to go shopping.

Retail has changed though, and our town has changed almost as much in that time.

Elgin has a beautiful town centre that is instantly recognisable with St Giles Church at the heart of the Plainstones.

The pedestrianised areas may not be to everyone’s taste, but they create huge opportunities for events, socialising and businesses to expand into with tables, chairs and plenty of other things I haven’t even considered.

I have complete confidence our High Street can still thrive, even with more retail opportunities away from the town centre.

For one simple reason, nothing for me can recreate the thrill of an afternoon out in town with lunch and some stress-free shopping.

We shouldn’t be afraid of creating more spaces for businesses to open in Elgin, they bring with them jobs, investment and products.

But let’s face it, skirting round the Edgar Road pavements amongst traffic is nowhere near as enjoyable as a sunny day on the Plainstones.

What our town centre needs to co-exist with retail parks though is support.

Support for retailers to be creative to make best use of the beautiful space, support for organisers to put on events that draw in footfall and support for shoppers to reduce barriers for accessing the High Street, including parking charges.

What is probably most important though is support for them to be able to invest in creating jobs and incentives for being in the town centre.

With a unique offering and the right backing, our High Street will always be strong enough to co-exist with online browsing and retail parks.

Elgin is growing though, and we need to let business grow with it.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.

