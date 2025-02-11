Scott Begbie: Heroes who save sites like Tarlair need to be celebrated – moaners should watch and learn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Heroes who save sites like Tarlair need to be celebrated – moaners should watch and learn

They are shining examples of what our part of the world does best – come together with a shared love of community and sense of purpose.

Volunteers who give time to bring our precious heritage back to life need to be celebrated.
By Scott Begbie

Bon Accord Baths, Tarlair Pool, Stonehaven Open Air Pool… there’s clearly something in the water when it comes to community spirit here in the north-east.

All three of these projects are powering along thanks to a band of willing volunteers who just roll up their sleeves and get on with it, expecting little in the way of thanks.

The only reward they seek is to make the place where they live even better.

As a Stonehaven denizen, I can’t thank enough the team of folk who give up their free time to make this absolute jewel in the town’s crown shine so brightly every summer.

I have the fondest memories of splashing around in there with the kids when they were wee – including the shivery dash to the showers after a swim.

And you cannot help but admire the massive pull it has for visitors, bringing thousands and their spending power to the town every summer.

Meanwhile, the good folk of Macduff are doing just swimmingly in their tireless campaign to bring the Tarlair lido back to life. That’s the barricades down last week ready to have a cafe open, with high hopes of working on the pools later this year.

Tarlair pool team should get a standing ovation

And right here in Aberdeen, we have the team working on Bon Accord Baths right now predicting a big year ahead in their drive to have this iconic and cherished building back to what it could and should be.

Once they and the Tarlair team achieve their goal and join the Stonehaven squad in having an actual pool for people to enjoy, then they should all be given a standing ovation.

Tarlair sits in a stunning setting. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

They are shining examples of what our part of the world does best – come together with a shared love of community and sense of purpose.

It extends well beyond our swimming pools, too. We all know of volunteers and groups doing their best to make things better, from Men’s Sheds making benches to folk out cleaning beaches, planting flowers, or even welcoming cruise ship visitors to the Granite City.

They are the antidote to the moaning minnies who pound their keyboard to spell doom and destruction and talk down their own community – that’s right, Abermoaners, you’re not alone in your miserable trash-talking.

Instead of screaming in block capitals about ‘THEY’ (whoever ‘they’ might be) need to do something, these volunteers see what needs to be done and get on and do it.

It’s sad to say that more and more they are filling in the gaps and cracks of stuff the councils should be doing – why are litter picks even a thing in a functioning local authority?

And, yes, it would be easy to ask what you’re paying council tax for  – a fair question, but not one that will clean up your local park.

Just because councils are failing doesn’t mean we all need to just snipe from the sidelines (although we should remember who didn’t do what come election time).

So, here’s to the volunteers from Macduff to Stonehaven and all points in between.

We see you. We appreciate you. We thank you.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation