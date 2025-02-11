Scott Begbie: Heroes who save sites like Tarlair need to be celebrated – moaners should watch and learn

Bon Accord Baths, Tarlair Pool, Stonehaven Open Air Pool… there’s clearly something in the water when it comes to community spirit here in the north-east.

All three of these projects are powering along thanks to a band of willing volunteers who just roll up their sleeves and get on with it, expecting little in the way of thanks.

The only reward they seek is to make the place where they live even better.

As a Stonehaven denizen, I can’t thank enough the team of folk who give up their free time to make this absolute jewel in the town’s crown shine so brightly every summer.

I have the fondest memories of splashing around in there with the kids when they were wee – including the shivery dash to the showers after a swim.

And you cannot help but admire the massive pull it has for visitors, bringing thousands and their spending power to the town every summer.

Meanwhile, the good folk of Macduff are doing just swimmingly in their tireless campaign to bring the Tarlair lido back to life. That’s the barricades down last week ready to have a cafe open, with high hopes of working on the pools later this year.

Tarlair pool team should get a standing ovation

And right here in Aberdeen, we have the team working on Bon Accord Baths right now predicting a big year ahead in their drive to have this iconic and cherished building back to what it could and should be.

Once they and the Tarlair team achieve their goal and join the Stonehaven squad in having an actual pool for people to enjoy, then they should all be given a standing ovation.

They are shining examples of what our part of the world does best – come together with a shared love of community and sense of purpose.

It extends well beyond our swimming pools, too. We all know of volunteers and groups doing their best to make things better, from Men’s Sheds making benches to folk out cleaning beaches, planting flowers, or even welcoming cruise ship visitors to the Granite City.

They are the antidote to the moaning minnies who pound their keyboard to spell doom and destruction and talk down their own community – that’s right, Abermoaners, you’re not alone in your miserable trash-talking.

Instead of screaming in block capitals about ‘THEY’ (whoever ‘they’ might be) need to do something, these volunteers see what needs to be done and get on and do it.

It’s sad to say that more and more they are filling in the gaps and cracks of stuff the councils should be doing – why are litter picks even a thing in a functioning local authority?

And, yes, it would be easy to ask what you’re paying council tax for – a fair question, but not one that will clean up your local park.

Just because councils are failing doesn’t mean we all need to just snipe from the sidelines (although we should remember who didn’t do what come election time).

So, here’s to the volunteers from Macduff to Stonehaven and all points in between.

We see you. We appreciate you. We thank you.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.