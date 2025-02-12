Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is a wonderful place to live – so just why is GB Energy struggling to recruit a head honcho?

Moving house was not on my 2025 bingo card.

But as events have unfolded it would appear that is, in fact, in store for me this year.

The circumstances that have led to me scouring the depths of ASPC nightly are something I will no doubt, in time, tell you all about – trust me I have plenty to say on the matter.

But the unexpected insight into the Aberdeen property market has been somewhat enlightening.

As someone who knows exactly what I want and in what location, I am finding the search is proving a more straightforward process than I imagine it could be with no strict criteria.

However, it does appear there is something out there on the market for everyone.

One bed, five bed, traditional granite, new build it’s all there, you just have to be thorough enough to sift through it all to find the gem you’re after.

And after years and years of massively overinflated property prices, it feels we are now more on an even keel with other places around the country.

There’s an argument, I would say, that for those looking for properties on the higher end of the market, there is even more bang for your buck here.

GB Energy CEO recruitment struggles for Aberdeen no surprise

So when I read in the Guardian this weekend that GB Energy was having problems trying to recruit a top dog for the new publicly funded company, I knew it wasn’t because of the house prices.

It turns out no one wants to move to the Granite City to take on the chief exec role. I can’t say, in all honestly, I am that surprised.

Not because I think it’s a bad place to live, I am in the process of laying down foundations here for life. And I am one of if not its biggest fan.

But because our reputation somewhat precedes us.

There may be lots that is flawed about our city centre, many of these things I have rehearsed in these pages plenty of times.

But when all is said and done Aberdeen and the north-east corner is a wonderful place to live. Just ask Chris Foy.

The chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire moved here to promote the region, it is his job and you would of course not be cynical in thinking that he is paid to talk it up.

But no one has forced him to stay.

Regeneration efforts are shaping up

It’s been almost eight years since he moved to the north-east to take up the post, having moved here from the big city and he’s still here.

Why is it so hard to believe there is someone else out there who would consider a similar move to lead the new way of energy?

While they may not be to everyone’s tastes regeneration efforts are shaping up. This week we announced the next stage of the new food market earmarked for the old BHS building on Union Street.

Flint is hoped to breathe new life into the city centre and create an attraction similar to ones found in many metropolitan cities across the globe.

And let’s for one second just say Aberdeen just isn’t your cup of tea. The beauty of the surrounding Aberdeenshire countryside or coastal villages would be a dream place to relocate for many. What more could you ask for with beautiful beaches, vast mountain ranges and rugged cliffs?

However this is a message we need to work on communicating with the world, so they don’t continue to see us as this no-go destination.

Of course, the question really is why do we need someone to move here when we have so much expertise on our doorstep?

The oil and gas industry has been anchored in Aberdeen for decades. We’ve spent years transitioning so I have to ask myself why are we struggling to recruit someone to come move to the city when we could surely, and easily, recruit from within it.

The north-east corner has taken a beating over the years, that much is true,

But its natural beauty and heritage will continue to capture people’s hearts for decades to come.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express.