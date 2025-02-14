Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen house price fluctuations left me £100,000 oot o pocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen house price fluctuations left me £100,000 oot o pocket

Because I’m so nosey, I join online property sites to find oot the prices of hoosies sold nearby.

I have lived in many hoosies in my time, some better than others.
I have lived in many hoosies in my time, some better than others.
By Moreen Simpson

Because I’m so nosey, I join online property sites to find oot the prices of hoosies sold nearby.

Fascinating. But not such great fun the other day when I got an email from Zoopla informing me their latest calculation was that my place had dropped in value by a whopping £50,000 since – wait for it – November.

Losh min, fit an amount in just a pucklie weeks. I’d heard the Aberdeen property market was bad, but hidnae realise it was that knackered. Just as well I’m nae on the market for selling. Thanks to ha’in’ a bungalow, I fully intend bein’ cairried oot feet-first.

Some folk I ken have been caught in a right snorrel, having bought a new place and stuck with their unsold old one.

It recently clicked with me this is the 20th anniversary of my move into this place, which is where I’ve been happiest for longest.

Looking back, I now also realise you can be deeply miserable in the most magnificent mansion and gloriously content in a basic butt ’n’ ben.

I’ve moved six times in my nearly 77 years, frequently nae for bigger and better. When I was aboot nine, went from a big, posh hoose in Culter to a two-bedroom attic flat in Watson Street wie the cludgies two flights doon. Nae wonder I’ve a bladder like a steel vault.

I should have loathed it, but I loved every second during my wonderful adolescent years. How lucky were we to be teenagers during the Swingin’ Sixties and Beatlemania?

Just married, into the tiniest flat in the Neest, bought by my man as a bachelor pad before I persuaded him to propose. At the end of Wallfield Crescent, attic again.

Get this, one room had a kitchen sink and cooker at the window while at the back a six-foot platform with a double bed on the top – nearly touching the ceiling – our only storage underneath.

I was sure the hoose was a curse

Where I got dressed, I’ve forgotten because the shower room was the size of a phone box. How I tholed it, I’ll never know.

But it was blissful. Young love? Unsurprisingly, it was eventually a curse to get sold. I wonder fa’s livin’ in that queer place the day.

Nothing’s simple in Mo’s housing history.

On to a semi in Braeside that we bought in a roup for about £7,000 in 1975, which hadn’t been lived in for seven years and then by an ancient craiter who’d done zilch to it for donkeys. Spik aboot a state nae half. The toilet made me cowk; bath sunk through the wet-rot ridden floor boards. The lavvie bowl … oh mummy, daddy, soo mingen. It wasn’t habitable for six months and then only barely.

On to another semi nearby which was graced with the pigeon fancier next door’s birdies tap-dancing on my bedroom roof every morning at dawn. Then the biggest, most expensive one of the lot off Springfield Road. A gadgie I knew who’d worked on the build, revealed someone was crushed by a cement mixer in the back garden.

The day we moved in I smelled this overpowering stench of what seemed like rotten fish. Later, when so many awful things happened there – including the invasion of a huge hive of bees through a wall, later ants on the kitchen work surfaces and my eventual divorce – I became convinced the place was jinxed by a bad spirit.

At the end, good news;  loads of folk were interested in buying. My ex, determined on a quick sale, insisted on accepting the first offer. A few months after we moved, it was on the market once more  – another divorce. The spook strikes again. Bad news for me was that it sold for more than £100,000 the price we’d accepted.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation