Scott Begbie: Shame on health bosses leaving old folk to rot rather than slashing management salaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Shame on health bosses leaving old folk to rot rather than slashing management salaries

Get rid of the desk jockeys and put more doctors, nurses, and carers where they need to be – hands-on with people who need a medic, not an administrator.

Also makes you wonder what the government at every level from cooncil to Westminster via Holyrood is doing with our money if not to give us care when we need it most.
Also makes you wonder what the government at every level from cooncil to Westminster via Holyrood is doing with our money if not to give us care when we need it most.
By Scott Begbie

Gosh, I always thought the people who run our health services were there to help the most vulnerable in society, not to put the fear of God into them.

Yet that is exactly what the high heid-yins in Aberdeenshire have done by tabling savage cuts aimed firmly at the elderly and folk needing additional support.

Of course, the £20 million scorched earth policy with some services facing cuts up to 70% could just be that old smoke and mirrors wheeze some organisations pull at budget time.

You know the one, put Armageddon on the table so folk sigh and go “that’s not so bad” when things don’t go down the nuclear option. It’s a sleekit way to get the good ol’ taxpayers to accept what should unpalatable cuts.

But as it stands, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has old folk firmly in their sights, potentially slashing council-run care homes for older folk and slashing home carers, too.

And all without flinching at the misery that will cause and the knock on it will have on other already struggling health services.

Are we just supposed to leave people to rot in their golden years?

Our population is ageing because we are all living longer thanks to the sterling work the NHS does all through our lives. To achieve what? Leave folk to rot when they are in what’s supposed to be their golden years.

Nowhere decent to live, no home carers who provide a lifeline for the frail and isolated, no respite for carers who are often at their wits’ end? How cruel.

It makes you wonder why the health service spends so much time telling folk not to smoke, drink or eat too much if the end result is just a shrug of the shoulders and ‘sorry, we’re skint, just get on with it, grandpa’.

Also makes you wonder what the government at every level from cooncil to Westminster via Holyrood is doing with our money if not to give us care when we need it most.

If they do need to save money then perhaps they might want to look a bit harder at what needs cutting. The health service is full of wonderful, gifted, compassionate people giving it their all to look after folk, often in an NHS where services are teetering on the brink.

And behind them, in cosy offices, is an army of middle management, bureaucrats and bean counters saying ‘do more with less’. I’m pretty sure the NHS could do a lot more with a lot less of these faceless penpushers.

Get rid of the desk jockeys and put more doctors, nurses, and carers where they need to be – hands-on with people who need a medic, not an administrator.

Fingers crossed that the idea of cutting into the bone is just a bluff. But if it isn’t, we need to start asking very hard questions about who exactly is doing what with our money in the health services we pay for.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation