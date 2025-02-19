Colin Farquhar: Marcliffe investment, Flint progress and more show we really don’t have much to Abermoan about

This year’s Valentine’s Day was supposed to be special for the other half and I.

Our last one before becoming husband and wife, we were going to go and tart it up at the newly rebranded Marcliffe on one of our last dates with her as my girlfriend, or ‘fiance’, as she and the French would prefer.

Unfortunately, it was not to be, both stricken by norovirus or similar, we decided on a night in instead. Movies and a take-out, and a glass of wine for the one of us whose stomach was feeling strong enough – who says romance is dead?

Proof enough that although a nice environment helps – and the last time I ate at Marcliffe the environment was just smashing – all you really need is each other. D’aww. We’ll hold the dress up and pre-dinner cocktails for next year.

I was disappointed to not be able to get up to Marcliffe though, to see what new owners The Balmoral Group are getting up to at the hotel.

I’d passed by when the new sign was being erected on Deeside Road last week, and was desperate to see if anything was upgraded inside. It represents part of a glug of investment in hospitality across the city of late.

Positive news for the city to shout about and exactly the type of thing The Chamber of Commerce is asking for us all to big up with their parody video about ‘Abermoaners’, instead of spending our time bringing the city doon.

The Abermoaners campaign was started to coincide (just about) with Valentine’s Day, and in essence, is asking the citizens to fall back in love with the city.

Not just to care and nurture it, but also to shout loudly about Aberdeen, and all there is to offer.

Abermoaners take note – life in the north-east is bloody good

And despite the challenges, some of which I wrote about in this column just a few weeks ago, I largely agree; it’s a great place to live and work in, and we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that for the most part, life here and in the north-east is pretty bloody good. There’s plenty on our doorstep to celebrate.

I could point to a few other things announced just this last week as examples of burgeoning positivity in the city.

There’s one very handy one in the hospitality sector sitting alongside the investment of the Marcliffe, which is already whetting my appetite for the months and years to come.

Our new food market on Union St was christened by operators McGinty’s as Flint_ and though readers will remind me that the proof of the pudding will be in the eating, I truly love the name. It speaks to the discovery at The Green in 1976, of 8000 year old Buchan flint, and to, I think, the durability of the city.

It’s great for a rock other than granite to get a look in for once. Flint has traditionally been used as a material in tools – perfect for a city of engineers. It is of course also a source of ignition and what’s to say it won’t light a fire under all our bums when the build is finished.

Flint_ could be what it takes to reignite that spark

Flint_ will join what already exists in the city centre for our enjoyment. Spectra recently demonstrated thousands upon thousands of people will come to Aberdeen, and can also navigate the bus gates, when the offer is right and when excitement is properly built.

We’ll also see the very same this summer when the Tall Ships return to our fair city in July. I can’t wait to see the harbour transformed into a hub of activity and celebration for the maritime history of Aberdeen.

And, out in the suburbs in Ferryhill, McGinty’s is adding a funcy dining experience to The Ferryhill House Hotel. It’s just around the corner from me, so I cannae wait to sample it.

So Abermoaners beware – good stuff is happening! And you better watch the big boss from the Chamber doesn’t put you on the Scotrail with no return if you don’t do your bit, as demonstrated in their film, him literally kicking a negative Nelly on the bahookie on the way oot of the town.

It’s very true that if those of us who live here don’t love our city, how can we expect others to?

Even if it isn’t perfect – and what place or thing truly is – it’s vitally important that we present a vision of success and strength.

What’s the alternative? Being dour, depressed and despondent, broadcasting Aberdoom, will only lead to projecting that feeling to others. They may otherwise visit our beautiful city, spend their hard-earned money here, or even decide to return or live and work here.

Maybe for next Valentine’s Day we should all consider why we love Aberdeen and if you find, come February 14, 2026, that you no longer do, one option you might have is divorce. Just leave the rest of us and Aberdeen to get on with the job of being as happy as we can.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector