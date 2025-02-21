Moreen Simpson: I’m proud tae be an Abermoaner and will continue to be until my beloved city is sorted oot!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: I’m proud tae be an Abermoaner and will continue to be until my beloved city is sorted oot!

I’m still getting ower my disappointment about Union Terrace Gardens,which barely looks ony different from the wye it used to be before millions were ploughed into it.

Aye, thats the rub, the Abermoaners begrudge huge sums being spent on such tarting up' schemes when services are being pared to the bone.
Aye, thats the rub, the Abermoaners begrudge huge sums being spent on such tarting up' schemes when services are being pared to the bone.
By Moreen Simpson

I see an old pal of mine has been havin’ a bit of a laugh about Abermoaners – locals who keep complaining about the city.

Russell Borthwick, who heads up the Chamber of Commerce, used to be a colleague of mine on the EE donkey’s years ago and mony a laugh we used to have thegither.

He features in a satirical video aimed at drowning oot the Dismal Jimmys and urging them to get behind all the new developments in the pipeline.

Well Russell, m’loon, I suspect I’m one of the AberMoaners you’ve got in your firing line.

Yes, and I will continue to moan about these confounded bus gates which have caused a huge split not only in the council but also between the ruling administration and hundreds of traders fighting for their livelihoods.

Mr Borthwick gives the Abermoaner a little help in leaving Aberdeen. Image: AGCC.

Pretty sure your Chamber is not a fan either. As someone else said the other day, the plan is plain bonkers. A bosker of a municipal mistake as well as scandalously badly handled.

And yes, I’ve yet to be convinced about the rightly-described vanity projects, like ‘upgrading’ Union Street, Broad Street and all that Fantasy Island guff being planned for our dear beach, which needs nothing but a new adventure playground for kids.

And I’m still getting ower my disappointment about Union Terrace Gardens,which barely looks ony different from the wye it used to be before millions were ploughed into it.

Aye, that’s the rub, the Abermoaners begrudge huge sums being spent on such ’tarting up’ schemes when services are being pared to the bone.

Last year libraries were axed, this year council workers facing fewer hours and we dread to think fit else. And no, Russell, I’m afraid we are not a vocal minority. I suspect the majority of Aberdonians are just sad to see their beloved city being so misguidedly managed.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation