Scott Begbie: Aberdeen needs more creative ideas like karting in the old John Lewis building

We live in a different world today, one where retail, while vital, cannot be king on our High Streets. So people need to step outside the box and rethink what a city centre could and needs to be.

To go with story by Rebecca Buchan. Karting would make a wonderful use of the old John Lewis building in Aberdeen Picture shows; Scott Begbie column. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 24/02/2025
By Scott Begbie

Ever since John Lewis shut up shop and shipped out (curse them for abandoning Aberdeen) speculation has been rife on the fate of the old Norco House building.

These have ranged from an indoor market to a mix of retail and residential with a garden space on the roof, plus helpful suggestions that the only thing to be done with the edifice is to demolish it.

Now someone with a bit more vision than a wrecking ball has stepped up to announce a bold new idea to stop it becoming a decrepit relic – a massive go-karting venue. And why not?

Because the captivating concept from EP Properties has karting over two floors in what will be a mecca for thrill-seekers (not for me, mind. I find playing dodgems on the A92 of a morning bad enough without doing it in my leisure time).

But there will be plenty of people who will want to go whizzing around a massive track, with chicanes where there was once a perfume department and straights where the domestic appliances used to be. And maybe, tantalisingly, ramps between two floors for speed demons.

Plans have now been lodged for Aberdeen’s John Lewis building

Not only that, the plans now lodged with the cooncil also call for bowling lanes, an arcade, party area and lounge. Which all sounds cool and for one simple reason – it is designed as a magnet to bring people into the city centre.

And that is exactly what the heart of Aberdeen needs – ideas and visions of attractions that will bring people in, give them something to do and encourage them to discover what else is here. And there’s lots, by the way.

Of course, there are those who will say the best use of the John Lewis building is for John Lewis or their ilk to come back. Which won’t happen, unless any of you have a Tardis and plan to run day trips to pre-2021.

We live in a different world today, one where retail, while vital, cannot be king on our High Streets. So people need to step outside the box and rethink what a city centre could and needs to be.

In that mix must also be the likes of residential (people make places), independent and unique shops and boutiques, a café culture – yes, Aberdeen can have one, cold, rain, seagulls and all – culture and festivals (wasn’t Granite Noir cool and I hope you’re enjoying Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks).

And a giant go-kart track could be part of the recipe for success, too.

It would be excellent to see more ventures thinking out of the box and coming up with  new and interesting ways to use empty spaces and buildings in the heart of Aberdeen. We need to see these unused places as an asset not a burden.

They can – and must – be the path to build a brighter future, not moulder as mausoleums for a past that will never return.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation