Moreen Simpson: Bring back the glory days for Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom – mothballing it wid be an insult!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Bring back the glory days for Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom – mothballing it wid be an insult!

It used to be one of the best entertainment venues in Scotland and could be again. For decades it was a magnet for music and dance lovers, the place many thousands of couples met their future spouses.

From the big bands of the 40s and 50s to the Beatles and the groups of the Swingin’ Sixties. It’s the perfect place to gather around the stage to watch an act or dance along.
From the big bands of the 40s and 50s to the Beatles and the groups of the Swingin’ Sixties. It’s the perfect place to gather around the stage to watch an act or dance along.
By Moreen Simpson

I near went skite – and suspect many other locals did as well – when I read in Monday’s EE one of the options finance officials have highlighted to save cash this year – sell or transfer the Beach Ballroom or put it into mothballs indefinitely.

Compensating savings for the loss of this beloved building, coming up for its 100th anniversary? A mere £150,000 towards the reported £18million black hole. Someone really is having a laugh at our expense.

To add injury to insult, there are fears the council’s decision to waylay future spending on its multi-million beach scheme could leave the ballroom “marooned” next to the doomed leisure centre.

Well, whose fault is that? Whoever came up with that ostentatious masterplan we can’t afford and nobody wants.

We did want an upgraded leisure centre, but nobody listened. On Tuesday, the first bit of common sense we’ve had from the SNP/Lib Dem since they took their disastrous control.

Finance convener Alex McLellan hinted the ballroom would probably be spared, but something would have to be done to make it profitable.

Surely that’s not beyond the wit of some visionary soul in the north-east. And why wasn’t it done before?

Aberdeen’s beach ballroom among the best venues in Scotland

It used to be one of the best entertainment venues in Scotland and could be again. For decades it was a magnet for music and dance lovers, the place many thousands of couples met their future spouses.

From the big bands of the 40s and 50s to the Beatles and the groups of the Swingin’ Sixties. It’s the perfect place to gather around the stage to watch an act or dance along.

We no longer have The Capitol for medium-sized concerts and shows. With the right marketing and inspiration, the Beach could once again be THE place to go every weekend.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation