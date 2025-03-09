David Knight: Return of Tall Ships sent me on a trip through mists of time to chat with Fog on the Tyne singers about 1997 Aberdeen Harbour gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

David Knight: Return of Tall Ships sent me on a trip through mists of time to chat with Fog on the Tyne singers about 1997 Aberdeen Harbour gig

The feelgood factor in the city was a joy to behold, so it’s something we can savour again this July when the Tall Ships sail in.

Closer to home, the Tall Ships could sail unwittingly into choppy waters driven by domestic issues possessing Aberdeen council right now.
By Rebecca Buchan

Someone will tell me if I’m dreaming, but the last time the Tall Ships came to Aberdeen I had a really wonderful experience.

I mean a specific personal memory of the occasion,

It was almost 30 years ago, so please allow me some leeway as I explore the mists of time.

As I recall it, my wife and I were meandering through Regent Quay early one evening, along with the rest of a teeming throng drawn to this wonderful event from all over the UK and overseas,

Live music was belting out from a freight building which had been turned into a quayside concert venue for this awe-inspiring celebration of the seas.

It sounded familiar; surely not them?

Yes, it was.

A few more steps as our pace quickened and, lo and behold, there they were: folk-rock legends Lindisfarne were performing in all their glory.

Sadly, minus their inspirational leader Alan Hull, who died ridiculously early at the age of 50 about 18 months earlier.

The “Fog on the Tyne” outfit was bringing sunshine to the sea, and the Dee.

These images drifted into my mind while reading a Press and Journal exclusive about big-name bands including Kaiser Chiefs headlining this summer when the Tall Ships Races return to Aberdeen for the first time since those heady days of 1997.

What I’m not dreaming about is the stunning impact they had on the city nearly three decades ago.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors along with millions of pounds for the regional economy poured in.

It really was a big deal, which put Aberdeen on the world map as credible hosts of such a major event attracting global attention.

Luckily, as I write, those excellent people at Tall Ships Aberdeen confirmed I wasn’t dreaming about Lindisfarne’s two shows.

So I tracked down Lindisfarne founding member Rod Clements, who won a prestigious Novello song award for “Meet Me on the Corner”.

“I remember the gigs very well for the wonderful atmosphere, the striking Aberdeen harbour setting and beautiful Tall Ships,” Rod told me.

Lindisfarne

“We were fascinated by a fellow act called Mr Squirty, who sprayed water everywhere. I stood with ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris watching cadets going up the rigging…very impressive.”

The feelgood factor in the city was a joy to behold, so it’s something we can savour again this July when the Tall Ships sail in.

It’s as though these sleek, elegant “Rolls Royces” of the sail-era are returning to their spiritual home in Aberdeen.

After all, they owe much to the brilliance and vision of 19th century shipping magnate George Thompson, who founded the global Aberdeen Line.

For his innovative classic ship designs which spread throughout the sailing industry; a romantic era of tea clippers racing each other around the world.

I don’t have a strong maritime connection although I do live near the sea.

Other than a great-uncle who was a Royal Navy officer; he left in mysterious circumstances after a silly misunderstanding over expenses.

And my dad’s brother, a wartime ship’s gunner, claimed he helped sink the Bismarck.

I don’t think they count, but the whiff of the sea and the sound of sails and flags flapping on the breeze stir the island heritage in most of us.

You can’t help but fall in love with this.

It’s the perfect antidote to a world drowning in doom.

Tall Ships could be in choppy waters driven by Aberdeen City Council

Closer to home, the Tall Ships could sail unwittingly into choppy waters driven by domestic issues possessing Aberdeen council right now.

Tall Ships visitors carried away on a wave of emotion might not notice anything, of course – unless the bins are overflowing, that is.

Unions representing council workers are threatening strikes over cuts to pay and hours.

Surely a compromise can be reached to avoid such a paralysing prospect spoiling the Tall Ships event?

It’s ironic that a time when millions are generated from this, the council is being dragged into court by businesses who accuse it of killing city-centre trade with an ill-judged bus-gates experiment gone wrong.

Of course, I’ll be accused of being an “Abermoaner” again, but “Aberealist” more like.

Like any city, various issues will still be casting a cloud above Aberdeen after the Tall Ships disappear over the horizon; it’s never plain sailing.

Look at Dunkirk in France, for example (from where the crews set sail for Aberdeen): it’s beset by human-rights issues about secret migrant camps.

But it’s important to embrace the occasion for the positivity and joy it brings, and make the most of that while hoping these local issues can be resolved amicably.

It would be nice to have a lasting memory of Tall Ships with some fresh Nuart creations on city buildings.

I had already suggested similar artwork celebrating Aberdeen’s oil industry at major highways into the city, but I’ve not heard back.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Conversation