Moreen Simpson: Every bairn should be forced to watch Netflix’s Adolescence if it saves a life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Every bairn should be forced to watch Netflix’s Adolescence if it saves a life

But the real success of the series is it reveals the horror and agony behind the massive upsurge in knife crime among young people all over the UK in recent years. And still rising.

If I had my way, I would make watching this four-parter compulsory for every parent and teenager in the country.
If I had my way, I would make watching this four-parter compulsory for every parent and teenager in the country.
By Moreen Simpson

No wonder the new Adolescence Netflix series, about a teenage stabbing, has been getting rave reviews. For a start, it’s one-scene/one-shot technique is mesmerising, as if the viewer is the camera, close up and right at the centre of the action, rather than viewing from afar.

Well done to the actors for carrying off what must have been a huge challenge, especially getting their lines right over a long and technical scene. For 15-year-old Owen Cooper, it was a particular triumph in an emotionally demanding role as the youngster accused of murdering his schoolmate. As for seasoned actor Stephen Graham as the father, he was as superb as ever.

But the real success of the series is it reveals the horror and agony behind the massive upsurge in knife crime among young people all over the UK in recent years. And still rising.

Netflix’s Adolescence should be watched by every teen in the country

If I had my way, I would make watching this four-parter compulsory for every parent and teenager in the country. Most of them, thankfully, don’t know exactly what it’s like to be arrested for a serious crime; how intimidating, indeed terrifying, it can be for the suspect and those close to him or her.

Equally, most parents probably could never conceive their child would be guilty of using a knife on another person. But when faced with exactly that scenario, it devastates the entire family.

If watching this rams home the message of how such stabbings rip apart not only the lives of the victims and their loved ones but also of the attackers, then good on the programme-makers.  Sadly, I doubt there’s any foolproof method of keeping these weapons out of the hands of adolescents, transforming them from the children they were not that long ago, to potential killers.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation