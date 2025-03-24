Amanda McCulloch: £350,000 per year for GB Energy boss will be a bargain… if they deliver

News that the UK Government is offering £350,000 per year for the Chief Executive Officer of Great British Energy (GBE) has, predictably, raised eyebrows.

For some, it seems excessive for a publicly funded position. But as someone who works in executive search and recruitment, I can tell you: this is simply the market rate for a role of this scale, complexity, and pressure.

Great British Energy is being set up to “accelerate the deployment of renewables, invest in cutting-edge emerging technologies, and ensure that the wealth and opportunities generated by clean energy stay within the UK.” That’s a huge mandate.

The person in charge won’t just be managing a company; they’ll be leading a once-in-a-generation transformation in how Britain generates and consumes energy.

They’ll be responsible for billions in public investment, influencing government policy, engaging with global energy giants, and ensuring the UK retains a competitive edge in the renewable sector.

Salaries at this level not unusual in the sector

Salaries at this level are not unusual in energy or infrastructure. Take the CEO of Ørsted, the Danish renewable energy giant, whose total pay package is well over £2 million per year. Similarly, the heads of major UK energy companies like BP and Shell earn many times more.

Even within the public sector, leadership roles that demand this level of responsibility often come with high salaries.

The CEO of Network Rail earns around £590,000, while the Chief Executive of the NHS has a salary in the same range as this GBE role. It’s simple economics – if you want top-tier leadership, you have to offer a competitive package.

Public sector roles, especially high-profile ones, come with an unparalleled level of examination and expectation.

GB Energy boss will have to work in highly scrutinised environment

The GBE CEO will be under the constant gaze of ministers, opposition parties, industry leaders, and the media. Every decision they make – every investment, every hiring choice, every strategic pivot – will be picked apart.

As the job description itself warns, the CEO must have “high personal resilience to operate in a highly scrutinised and high-profile environment.”

This is not a role where you quietly get on with the job. Every move will be debated in Parliament, discussed in boardrooms, and scrutinised in the press.

Unlike private sector leaders, who answer primarily to their board and shareholders, this CEO will have to balance political expectations, public opinion, and long-term strategy – all while delivering results.

It’s significant that GBE will be headquartered in Aberdeen. Our city has long been the UK’s energy capital, and as the industry evolves, we have a critical role to play in the shift to clean power.

GBE’s CEO will have to engage closely with the local workforce, ensuring that expertise built over decades in oil and gas is harnessed for a sustainable future.

The skills transition in Aberdeen isn’t just about job creation; it’s about ensuring we remain a global energy hub. The CEO will need to build partnerships with industry leaders, the UK and Scottish governments, and international investors—a complex balancing act requiring deep knowledge of both the energy sector and political landscape.

Ultimately, this is a job that will demand exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and the ability to navigate both public and private sector dynamics.

It will involve pressure few people can truly appreciate, and the success of Britain’s renewable energy ambitions will, in many ways, rest on the shoulders of this individual.

So, should we be shocked at the £350,000 salary? Not at all. In fact, if that person can deliver a successful energy transition here in the UK, it may even be a bargain.

Amanda McCulloch is Chief Executive at TMM Recruitment, one of Scotland’s leading recruitment agencies.