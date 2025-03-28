Moreen Simpson: Pigs will fly afore any Rapid Transit system works in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Pigs will fly afore any Rapid Transit system works in Aberdeen

From Blackdog to Westhill and Craibstone to Portlethen, via the city centre, it will zoom us aboot, nae doot wie pigs flyin’ ower the top.  

Jings, Holyrood has already given £1.7m towards the bampot plan, as well as a “significant amount” spent on “communicating and engaging with the public.”
Jings, Holyrood has already given £1.7m towards the bampot plan, as well as a “significant amount” spent on “communicating and engaging with the public.”
By Moreen Simpson

I wondered whether I had picked up a copy of the Beano instead of my trusty EE on Saturday. For there, blazoned all over pages two and three, was the news that Aberdeen’s long-mooted, then buried, tram system will go ahead, at a cost of £150 million.

“Fit’s this?” I chuckled. “Dennis the Menace got himsellie a jobbie as a cooncillor this week, and causin’ havoc?”

But no. The awful truth suddenly dawned. Oor ain Menaces on the city cooncil are all fired up with agreeing to the bus-cum-tram system, called Rapid Transport.

Just rams home the tragedy of their predecessors of the 60s staging that bonfire of the beautiful green and cream real trams.

The regional transport “body” (is it a quango?) Nestrans came up with the “fantasy” scheme – as one sensible cooncillor put it – in  2022 . Now it’s been dusted off and is apparently up and purring through committee and board rooms again as First, Stagecoach and the two cooncils plan to get it operating by 2030.

From Blackdog to Westhill and Craibstone to Portlethen, via the city centre, it will zoom us aboot, nae doot wie pigs flyin’ ower the top.

How preposterous. As one EE letter-writer pointed out, now we know why Aberdeen was named the worst council in Scotland. For pushing ahead with hugely expensive and ambitious vanity projects we don’t need and certainly canna afford.

Jings, Holyrood has already given £1.7m towards the bampot plan, as well as a “significant amount” spent on “communicating and engaging with the public.”

Well, if I ken my Neesters, Nestrans, they’ll probably all have said: “Yer havin’ a laugh. Stop the war on cars and start spending money on the services we really need.”

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation