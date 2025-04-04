Euan McColm: I would not bet against Stephen Flynn becoming First Minister before he’s 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: I would not bet against Stephen Flynn becoming First Minister before he’s 40

The fact is that Flynn is one of only a handful of serious contenders for the future leadership of a party that, right now, has lost its way.

By Euan McColm

It was the least surprising announcement in Scottish politics since Nicola Sturgeon told us she was going to step down from parliament next year.

This week, the SNP’s leader at Westminster Stephen Flynn confirmed his intention to stand in the 2026 Holyrood election, bringing to an end months of entirely phoney “will he? won’t he?” speculation.

The fact is that it’s been clear for months that he sees his political future in Edinburgh.

Soon after the SNP’s drubbing in last July’s general election, which saw Flynn become leader of a group of just nine MPs, it emerged that he’d set his sights on replacing Audrey Nicoll as his party’s MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

This led to some pretty brutal briefings against Flynn.

But it would appear the MP has prevailed. Flynn is all but certain to win the nomination for Nicoll’s seat and should be the favourite to win it.

This outcome would, I think, be in the best interests of the SNP.

Flynn, in common with most politicians who show a modicum of talent, can be a divisive figure among colleagues. Strong “who does he think he is?” vibes emanate from his opponents within the SNP.

But the fact is that Flynn is one of only a handful of serious contenders for the future leadership of a party that, right now, has lost its way.

Almost two decades after the Scottish nationalists won their first Holyrood election, they look tired and out of ideas. They look this way because they are this way.

Under Alex Salmond, the SNP built support to the point that the UK Government had no choice but to agree to holding an independence referendum in 2014.

Post-referendum defeat, Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed almost nine years of leadership during which she notched up election win after election win.

But since Sturgeon’s resignation in 2023, the SNP has existed in varying degrees of chaos.

Humza Yousaf’s leadership ended abruptly after a year, and, since then, John Swinney has been engaged in trying to stabilise the ship.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister, avoiding having to face a no confidence vote in his leadership. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Swinney insists he is in the business of being First Minister for the long run, a claim to which I can only respond, “well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?”.

Sure, the current FM will – unforeseen disasters notwithstanding – lead his party through next year’s campaign, but I would be astonished if he were then willing to go on to serve for another five years at the top.

Swinney felt his time was up when Sturgeon stepped down, and, were it not for the Yousaf disaster, he would already be planning his retirement.

A consequence of the SNP’s tendency under recent leaders to hoard power at the top is that very few younger nationalist politicians have been allowed to develop their skills.

Under Sturgeon, cabinet secretaries were micromanaged to such a degree that they had almost no freedom to make decisions.

Nationalists took for granted the support of those who previously backed them

This shut-up-and-do-as-you’re-told approach might have ensured solid discipline in SNP ranks but it did nothing to bring on new talent. Flynn, in common with deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, has succeeded despite rather than because of their party’s culture.

A future SNP leadership team of Forbes and Flynn would look like a serious proposition to opponents, currently reassuring themselves that the nationalists are in steady decline.

The SNP’s move into Scottish Labour’s traditional heartlands across the central belt played a crucial part in the party’s electoral success but in focusing on voters in these areas the party took its eyes off the priorities of those in rural Scotland.

The nationalists started to take for granted the support of those who’d backed them in the past. The loss of 39 Westminster seats last year confirmed the foolishness of that approach.

Stephen Flynn is not the perfect politician. He handled the move to oust Audrey Nicoll badly and his criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s dealings with US President Donald Trump were too close, in tone, to the student union for comfort.

But, these minor mess-ups aside, there is no question that he has the basics required to make a go of a leading role. He’s quick-witted, willing to change course when circumstances demand, and sharp-elbowed enough to survive in what can be a gruelling contact sport.

As I write this, Stephen Flynn is just 36-years-old. I would not bet against him being First Minister before his 40th birthday.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

