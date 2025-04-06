David Knight: Fittie Airbnbs could be a slippery slope to losing community identity like student-packed Old Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Fittie Airbnbs could be a slippery slope to losing community identity like student-packed Old Aberdeen

Opponents trying to protect Fittie from this kind of economic “progress” should also look to a shocking precedent much closer to home in another quaint and ancient Aberdeen settlement.

By David Knight

We never imagined that the North Coast 500 tourist highway might stretch eventually all the way from north of Inverness to the historical fishing village of Fittie in Aberdeen.

But it has, in a way.

Don’t worry, it’s not become the biggest road construction project in Scotland overnight.

Don’t be silly; under the Scottish Government we can’t even get full dualling along the A96/A9 roads linking Inverness with Aberdeen and Perth.

And that’s despite almost two decades of double-speak and false promises by successive SNP administrations.

The late Alex Salmond once famously said that it was “a matter of honour” that dualling was completed across north and north-east communities.

We know what became of that: the project was parked like a broken-down bus in an obscure bureaucratic layby.

This is actually about how one resident’s plans to create a small Airbnb in an old outhouse in Footdee (known as Fittie) has divided neighbours for and against.

It also brought dire warnings that if granted, such a precedent could open the floodgates to similar conversions in the Aberdeen seaside village – and eventual ruination.

General view of the Fittie. Image: Chris Sumner

More holiday camp than a residential village.

Paving the way, some say, to negative visitor vibes similar to those suffered by communities beside the NC500 tourist trail in the far north.

Some residents claim NC500 is now an “out of control monster” damaging their daily lives despite attracting wealthy visitors from around the world to the local economy.

Fittie, one of the oldest settlements in the Granite City, is no stranger to tourism.

This quaint, quirky little village at the entrance to Aberdeen harbour is already a tourist magnet: residents see lots of visitors gawping through their windows as they stream past.

Now it’s even more of an attraction as Aberdeen’s new cruise port is just a hop and a skip away, and in full flow with passengers teeming ashore.

So, is it any surprise that other tourists might quite like the idea of actually staying in Fittie for a few nights, too?

The problem, of course, is that such a step does inevitably change the community dynamic.

For better or worse is the question.

What’s more important, tourism or communities?

You can appreciate neighbours might fear transient “here today, gone tomorrow” outsiders flooding in with no affinity to the community, maybe having a few drinks and letting their hair down in the dead of night.

Councillors face a delicate balancing act between either throwing a protective ring around this important historical site or throwing in the towel, in response to an increasing desire to expand tourism opportunities and revenue.

Critics in Fittie have pointed to poor tourist experiences shared by some of those living near NC500 as a salutary lesson for councillors who have to decide this application’s fate.

But opponents trying to protect Fittie from this kind of economic “progress” should also look to a shocking precedent much closer to home in another quaint and ancient Aberdeen settlement.

In Old Aberdeen, also one of the city’s original historical settlements, where medieval stone boundary signs, which can be traced back to Robert the Bruce still mark the route through part of the district.

Old Aberdeen Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Now it’s marked – or scarred – by waves of HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation) for students at Aberdeen University.

In some of these roads I believe the percentage of HMOs – in converted once-residential flats and houses for families – have reached a saturating 90%.

We should learn lessons from other areas when it comes to Fittie airbnbs

Some streets feel soulless, as though they have been simply absorbed into the university campus.

Aberdeen University’s Old Aberdeen campus.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The historical quaintness and community spirit have been seemingly trashed by past city council and university handiwork.

A high percentage of the student population in Old Aberdeen is also transient with no natural affinity for the community, or what’s left of it.

Unlike the Fittie scenario, they are not tourists, yet constitute large numbers of temporary visitors whose roots lie elsewhere.

I did read somewhere that Aberdeen was trying to put the lid on the proliferation of  HMOs, but I might have dreamed that.

I thought they were trying to slow down new HMO licences or not renew old ones, but maybe that was just wishful thinking.

The damage is done; the genie is out of the bottle.

You can’t really switch an influx of tourists or students on and off like a tap.

That approach reminds me of celebrities or public figures courting publicity one minute and then rejecting it the next.

You either embrace it or put up the shutters.

We now hear how some of the best-known tourist attractions in the world are introducing restrictions to curb visitor numbers.

It might be too late to address social issues around the NC500 and Old Aberdeen.

But lessons from what went wrong there should be used to get things right with places like Fittie – in a controlled way rather than a haphazard free-for-all.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

