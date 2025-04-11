David Mackay: ‘Selfish drivers in Elgin need to realise they are part of the problem’

Pavement parking has become so common in parts of Elgin town centre now it’s almost part of the street furniture.

Come out of Poundland, look both ways so you don’t bump into anyone, watch out for the cars ignoring the signs not to drive across the Plainstones – then navigate the sometimes fleet of vehicles abandoned on the pavement.

When I was out to get lunch recently I snapped the photograph you can see above.

It appears as though there are now, at times, so many vehicles wanting to mount the kerb outside the British Heart Foundation shop there isn’t even space for them all to fit.

It must be the only car park in Elgin now that doesn’t have enough spaces to meet demand.

Of course, it isn’t a car park, it just seems to have become one over recent years.

Everyone has been turning a blind eye to the problem, it’s time selfish drivers who leave their vehicles on the pavement realise they need to be the solution.

Pavement parking ban needs enforced in Elgin

The Scottish Government will tell you that pavement parking is illegal in Scotland – do it and you can get a fine of up to £100.

Walk along the pavement on the west end of the High Street though outside Poundland, British Heart Foundation and Boots and tell me how that new law is working out.

It seems like vans are being left there for several hours almost every day.

I don’t know why, there are free loading bays along that stretch of the High Street for work crews to use.

There’s even free short-term bays on the road and down nearby North Street for drivers to park for up to 30 minutes.

Wait, I do know why vehicles are left there all day.

Laziness, selfishness and ignorance of the needs of the front doors of the businesses they’re blocking and obstacles they’re creating for pedestrians.

Over the last few months I’ve tried to find out exactly how much enforcement is being done on this.

I’ve asked Moray Council. They have the powers to issue fines for pavement parking, but they choose not to. They say it’s up to the police.

So, they’ve issued precisely zero fines for pavement parking despite it being a daily blight on our High Street.

I’ve also asked the police how many fines they’ve issued. They tell me it’s too costly and too time-consuming for them to check how many of the parking fines they’ve issued were specifically for pavement parking.

So, we have no idea how many fines they’ve issued.

Meanwhile, every day vehicles continue to mount the kerb on Elgin High Street.

Selfish drivers turn customers off High Street shopping

With ever-increasing pressures from online shopping and other distractions, it’s more important than ever we make our town centres an attractive place to visit.

A few weeks ago I took my daughter down the High Street to buy her first pair of proper shoes.

It really was quite emotional to see her walk out of the store wearing them and seeing her obvious excitement at enjoying that moment herself.

What made the experience so much more special was knowing I didn’t have to worry too much about cars on the Plainstones, I could let her run about as much as she wanted.

And believe me, she did.

Driving restrictions in our town centres haven’t been put in place for no reason, they’re there so we can all enjoy the High Street to its full potential.

Motorists who flout the rules make our community a more dangerous, harder to navigate and poorer place as a result.

I don’t see cars parked on pavements and walkways at Edgar Road or at shopping centres in Aberdeen or Inverness. So why is it acceptable on Elgin High Street?

I don’t think I’m anti-car. Yes, absolutely, we need to have provisions to allow people to drive into town easily, dedicated spaces for those with mobility issues and reasonable parking prices to compete with Edgar Road.

Selfish drivers though who take it upon themselves to park on pavements, illegally use disabled spaces and block loading bays are part of the problem in Elgin.

It shouldn’t need enforcement to make them follow the rules, they need to realise they’re part of the problem themselves.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.

