Scott Begbie: Aberdeen Adventurer huge vote of confidence in tourism sector in the city

And with a cry of “all aboard” Aberdeen has finally joined the league of cities that are serious about tourism.

From this Friday, we will have an open-top sightseeing bus to call our very own and to delight locals and tourists alike as they hop on – and off – to discover what the Granite City has to offer. And there’s a lot.

(Oh, do pipe down, you Abermoaners… for once, try to stop being predictably tiresome.)

Anyway, back to the Aberdeen Adventurer, for so it is called, and why it is so important to our city.

What’s the first thing you do when you take a break to a town you’re not overly familiar with? Get on the hop-on, hop-off, open-top bus and go exploring.

It is the ideal way to get your bearings, find those little hidden gems only locals can tell you about and learn more about the place where you’ve decided to invest your hard-earned cash for a wee holiday.

More importantly, the presence of a sight-seeing tour bus like this sends a huge message to visitors – this is a city that has plenty of things to see and do and is rolling out a warm welcome mat (well, bus) for tourists.

Tourism only going to become more important to Aberdeen

That’s a message Aberdeen is increasingly getting out into the world but still needs to be shouting about it loudly and often wherever it can.

We are seeing dividends already, courtesy of the always burgeoning cruise ship sector. There’s no mistaking when a big boat is berthed – the city centre is rammed with folk clutching maps and stowing out the shops and attractions.

This year there will be even more people coming to find out what Aberdeen has to offer, what with the 400,000 visits the Tall Ships are set to generate, along with the influx of movers and shakers for Offshore Europe.

Aberdeen Adventurer isn’t just for tourists

Tourism is only going to become increasingly important to the north-east and to Aberdeen in the years to come. It has the potential to be a huge economic driver. The Aberdeen Adventurer is a big vote of confidence that we are on the right road.

Just a glance at the new tour’s “places of interest” shows a fair bit of thought has gone into what is being showcased. Sure, there is the obvious – Marischal College, Duthie Park, Union Terrace Gardens and the old Brig o’ Dee.

But there are also stops at the West End, billed as “independent shops & cafes” of which there are, indeed, plenty. It takes in Pittodrie and the Fergie statue. There’s even a nod to the original BrewDog pub – the Gallowgate boozer was the first one the chain opened before its plans for global domination. Think Starbucks in Seattle, but with beer.

And no doubt the commentary will be replete with history, folklore and fascinating nuggets about the golden thread of history running through the Silver City.

Don’t for a second think the Aberdeen Adventurer is just for tourists, either. Aberdonians born and bred will no doubt learn things they never knew about their own city.

So, as I said, all aboard the bus. Next stop… Aberdeen as a must-visit destination for tourists from around the world.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.