Moray Barber: Aberdeen student show an institution to make every local proud

There are many things to be proud of in this city. For me, one of the most vibrant is the Aberdeen Student Show.

It’s returning to HMT later this month for its 103rd year and it continues to inspire. And yet, whilst many in the city know, love and support it in their droves (contributing what must now be millions to local charities), it’s still very much a ‘weel-kent’ secret in Scotland and the UK.

Why hasn’t a TV documentary or film been made about this brilliant, long-standing phenomenon?

I count myself fortunate to be an alumnus of this incredible institution and my involvement (and I don’t mean to be too dramatic, I’m from Aberdeen ye ken), was transformational.

It created the most long-standing of friendships. I have met strangers who have become pals, girlfriends, future work colleagues and forever friends. I even got the chance to perform Hamlet’s most iconic speech, in Doric:

“Tae be, or nae tae be. Fit. A. Scunner”.

The Student Show has been held in Aberdeen every year since 1921, except for 2020 due to Covid. It’s been staged annually at HMT, renovations and global pandemics aside, since 1929, and I suspect there has been a joke about seagulls every year.

The Student Show is produced by its Administration Team and performed by students from the University of Aberdeen, RGU and NESCOL. It is written and produced by existing and former students and show alumni. Last year, the team behind ‘Mounthoolin Rouge!’ raised a remarkable £156,000 for local charities.

The idea is to take a well-known film or musical title and parody the plot whilst setting the story in the Granite City.

This year the show is ‘Seagully Blonde’, a spoof of the fantastic Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon. However, life started out as a revue of sketches and songs based on student life.

Aberdeen student show produces legacy of talent

Many local favourites have been part of the Student Show. Buff Hardie and Steve Robertson of the much-loved Scotland the What? Team, of course, cannot go unmentioned. I could go on and name many other notable people who have gone on to great things.

That’s not really the point of student show and its legacy, though- I am always surprised at how anonymous it is, south of Stracathro.

Perhaps it’s due to the transient nature of the students as they move on every 4 years? However, many of us have heard about Footlights, of Cambridge University fame.

Having known many of the writers and performers of the Aberdeen Student show from the last 30 years, most of them would have held their own in that institution.

So, why hasn’t the Student Show’s reputation spread as well?

Its local success says a lot about our own identity. We feel it is so much ours. It shouldn’t be exported. Or, at least, if it was, then I imagine it would be so distilled as to be less funny.

The show only exists because the people of Aberdeen turn out year after year

I was 13 when I saw my first Student Show – it was Fresh Heir (a take on the sublime musical ‘Me and My Girl’) and I was made to attend as my big sister Wendy was in it.

Annoyingly, I loved it – I haven’t told her that, keep it to yourselves please – but the students were speaking a language I understood. Many of the jokes were a bit rude. And it was funny. It was so funny! It was completely Aberdonian.

The theatre was packed with people I recognised and who were laughing as if their lives depended on it. There was a lady next to me who either wet herself or spilled her Lucozade.

This was the early 90s and there were jokes about the buses (back then they were bendy), seagulls (see above) and the council (thank God, the gift that keeps on giving).

History repeats itself, and it’s a tragedy and it’s hilarious.

Not every show will be ‘the best to date’. Some years are, of course, funnier than others. However, the people in this city ‘get it’. They support our talented, passionate young students who work their heart out over four weeks of rehearsals and seven days of heart-pounding emotions to entertain.

The Student Show institution only exists because of the people of Aberdeen who turn out, year after year, to ‘hae a laugh’. And to make their contribution to local charities.

I’m sure when you go along this month to see Seagully Blonde you’ll laugh and be bowled over by the talent. I hope the jokes make your sides ache. I am convinced the jokes at the council will hit their mark.

And whilst you stand at the end, applauding the young people on stage – possibly wiping a wee tear from your eye – take a moment to give yourself a gentle pat on the back too. You are part of the story. And what a story it is.

Moray Barber is managing partner at EY Aberdeen and a performer and writer with The Flying Pigs