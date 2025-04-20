David Knight: Don’t let ugly Kincorth Emirates incident taint flourishing young team backed by freezing granddads – myself included!

It was one of those split-second things – a young boy was sprinting down the pitch at the speed of light when a bone-crunching foul took him out.

A momentary shocked silence among onlookers was immediately filled by deep groans of anger from parents and other relatives on the touchline who were supporting the injured boy’s side.

There was a high-pitched cry of anguish from a woman which pierced through it all like a bugler drowning out drums.

She took the law into her own hands, bounded onto the pitch before any of the coaches could react and rushed to the aid of her stricken son who was sobbing on the ground.

These were only nine year-olds after all yet the intensity and ferocity of footballing combat was clear to see.

Mum berated everyone in earshot over the ugly incident as she hugged him, but it was cleared up in a few minutes as these altercations generally are (however not always, as we shall see).

I remember it well: I was there, too, supporting my grandson who was also playing in the match for Aberdeen’s Kincorth Emirates.

Passion also fills the minds and bodies of kith and kin watching on the sidelines; after all, it’s their flesh and blood being pummelled.

I have to hand it to the woman who stormed onto the pitch: a mother’s love is possibly the most powerful emotion of all.

I’m a regular fan of one of Kincorth’s teams

I’m a pretty regular and hardy fan of one of Kincorth’s “2015s” teams; obviously, the one my grandson plays in.

I’ve almost frozen to death at several matches through the winter.

Families across the Highlands and north-east will smile at that, having done much the same on many a bleak Sunday morning.

I remember once snuggling up to a frozen metal fence in Turriff because it felt warmer than the biting wind which was whipping around my ears while trying to gain entry under my woolly hat.

It was much sunnier and warmer at a football festival in Inverurie recently, even though I did witness one tussle on the wing between two young players.

One lashed out, felling the other.

More loud shouts of anger flooded onto the pitch, but nobody ran on this time apart from the two opposing coaches.

They sorted it out pretty fast.

To his credit, the opposing coach removed the “offender” for the remainder of the match; it was a type of technical sending-off, I suppose.

A swift lesson, though, in what was acceptable and what wasn’t; a code to follow for managing standards of behaviour and self-discipline under a protective cloak of controlled aggression.

I think that’s why we hear coaches imploring their tacklers with, “Just the ball…just the ball” (rather than just the man, that is).

However, we’re only human and it’s hard to keep up even into adulthood.

Look at the mess one man said to be a Kincorth coach got himself into at a boys’ match against Peterhead.

I wasn’t there because his team was not in the age group I follow.

There was a particularly bad tackle and mayhem ensued – as he clobbered an angry parent.

I would hate for bad publicity to taint Kincorth’s flourishing young teams

The coach was shamed in court after a complete aberration which is thankfully rare in these circles.

So I’d hate this bad publicity to taint Kincorth’s flourishing young teams and the great efforts of all the other coaches to instil the best qualities into their players.

It’s wonderful to see how the children develop skills, teamwork and therefore find ways of facing up to challenges in life, too.

I believe these are qualities that do transfer to their everyday lives as they grow up, moulding character, respect and positive attitudes.

As I said, in my experience over the past couple of years extreme lack of self control is highly unusual.

What I usually see is camaraderie and fair play among all involved on the touchline despite battles on the pitch and inevitable boisterous partisan support.

A great atmosphere with bacon rolls, tray cakes and coffee on the go, if we’re lucky.

And it’s all about teaching your kids how to behave.

Children need role models and to learn how to respect others.

Netflix’s drama Adolescence sparked a huge debate about young boys growing up – focusing on brutality, misogyny and mayhem in school.

I heard one media commentator talking about it and saying that, in his case, a school rugby coach had a huge positive influence on him as a boy.

I remember a teacher triggering something within me about writing for a living.

How many times do we hear of young thugs in court with the usual excuses about dysfunctional homes and lack of role models?

So I’m happy to turn out in defence for Kincorth Emirates and all the other youth teams in communities across the north and north-east.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal