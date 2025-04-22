Scott Begbie: We should be making MORE of empty city centre spaces to discourage Aberdeen street drinkers and troublemaking youths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: We should be making MORE of empty city centre spaces to discourage Aberdeen street drinkers and troublemaking youths

I think we can all accept one place the problem shouldn’t be is in the heart of Aberdeen, especially during a sustained campaign to regenerate it as an attractive place to live, work, shop, eat, drink and play.

Drop your local councillor a line asking what steps the council is taking to address this alarming problem. City centre safety is, after all, a local authority responsibility.
Drop your local councillor a line asking what steps the council is taking to address this alarming problem. City centre safety is, after all, a local authority responsibility.
By Scott Begbie

With the Tall Ships hoving into view, it’s great to see all sorts of plans and visions surfacing to make the most of this once-in-a-generation event dropping anchor in July.

So good on the licensing board for giving a thumbs up to the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow who want to transform a rooftop space into an al fresco bar with a crow’s nest view of the ships when they berth in the harbour.

It was a close-run thing by the sounds of it, with concerns over safety and noise being aired – but one particular comment had me cocking my head to the side and saying: “Sorry, what?”

A licensing officer opined that issues would arise from the plan due to this being an area where “we’ve had problems with street drinkers and problems with young kids congregating”.

Oh, so because of ne’er-do-wells hanging about, we can’t have nice things?

Eh, how about flipping that one around and tackling head-on the now-admitted problems, especially street drinkers?

We all know it’s happening and where. Just stroll past the soon to be defunct Markies at St Nicholas Square and you will be treated to a bit of street cabaret fuelled by tinnies and God knows what else.

PC Mel Jack with tutor PC Kev Olgivie on patrol around Aberdeen city centre. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The shouting, the swearing and the occasional full on rammy is the mood music to ordinary folk trying to get on with their shopping and business. And it bleeds out along the east end of Union Street, into Adelphi and some reaches of the Merchant Quarter.

Yet nothing seems to get done – not even when you point out what’s going on to city wardens. I know. I’ve tried.

Aberdeen street drinkers are hampering the good regeneration work

The irony is this anti-social – in many cases criminal – behaviour is happening at the epicentre of a multi-million pound regeneration of the city centre.

It bemuses me that with so many stakeholders and organisations – including the city council – doing and spending so much to make the city centre vibrant, the authorities – including said council – are doing so little to tackle one of the most visible obstacles to the grand plans.

Yes, the people creating havoc are troubled souls with chaotic lives and need a helping hand. Yes, moving them on merely shifts the problem somewhere else.

PC Mel Jack with tutor PC Kev Olgivie on patrol around Aberdeen city centre Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But I think we can all accept one place the problem shouldn’t be is in the heart of Aberdeen, especially during a sustained campaign to regenerate it as an attractive place to live, work, shop, eat, drink and play.

Perhaps we can all play a part in helping the powers-that-be recognise and tackle the problem. Don’t just tut and walk past the rowdy yahoos. Report anti-social and criminal behaviour to 101 – and if you get no answer report it online.

Drop your local councillor a line asking what steps the council is taking to address this alarming problem. City centre safety is, after all, a local authority responsibility.

If everyone objects to what is going on, then perhaps the authorities will listen and bring much needed peace and calm back to this troubled section of our city centre.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation