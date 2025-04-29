Scott Begbie: Stop finger pointing and get round a table to help those affected by Torry Raac crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Scott Begbie: Stop finger pointing and get round a table to help those affected by Torry Raac crisis

Westminster, Holyrood and local authorities need to stop the finger-pointing, put an end to playing a game of “pass-the-blame”, and get round a table to find a way to help Raac-victims put their lives – and health – back on a firm and fair footing.

By Scott Begbie

Imagine losing your home and possibly your lifesavings in one brutal swoop through no fault of your own, just the stroke of a pen from a bureaucrat.

Just consider the sense of hopelessness and despair at having someone else make a decision that will change your life forever and there’s nothing you can do about it.

For some desperate folk in Torry, that’s not a hypothetical scenario but the reality they are living since Aberdeen City Council decided there was no choice but to run a wrecking ball through their Raac-riddled homes, despite the desperate pleas of the folk who lived there.

These are the people who face not only being forced out of a home they called their own but also being offered a desultory price for it – reported to be up to £55,000 less than their house was valued before Raac was found.

The grim toll on their health and well-being has now been laid bare by Torry GP Dr Adrian Crofton who has passionately laid out the the “unremitting and inescapable” stress patients are facing because of Raac-related issues.

Raac victims are so distraught they’re having to seek medical help

He has told of recurring themes from Raac-victims as they seek medical help – betrayal, uncertainty, powerlessness, injustice, financial fears and regret they have little to leave their children.

And Dr Crofton raises one question that needs to be answered – why was there no health impact assessment as part of the options for fixing or demolishing? Didn’t anyone in the corridors of power consider the well-being of those who live in those houses, or the wider community of having a whole neighbourhood gutted?

Dr Adrian Crofton, lead clinician of Torry Medical Practice. Image: DC Thomson.

And that raises, yet again, the spectre of those in power making decisions without closely looking at the way those choices will impact ordinary people – see also the city centre bus gates.

There is a simple solution to Torry Raac crisis

It wouldn’t be so bad if there was an overarching sense of a council that truly cares but has to make the tough call for the better good, doing so with full empathy and understanding of the ramifications of what they are doing.

But families affected have spoken of councillors scrolling through their iPhones or eating sweeties even as the vote destroys homes and futures.

Raac-affected pensioner, George McDonald summed it up best when he said: “There’s been no compassion or empathy throughout this whole process.”

All the people of Torry want now is to be treated fairly and with dignity, not to be just shrugged off as collateral damage in what is a national scandal.

Instead, they have different levels of government each saying it is the others’ responsibility in a sickening display of sloping shoulders, while ordinary folk have to be prescribed anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

There is a simple fix to this – one that the P&J’s Trapped By Raac campaign has put front and centre.

Westminster, Holyrood and local authorities need to stop the finger-pointing, put an end to playing a game of “pass-the-blame”, and get around a table to find a way to help Raac-victims put their lives – and health – back on a firm and fair footing.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

