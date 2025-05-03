Raac buck-passing needs to stop, Aberdeen people are suffering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raac buck-passing needs to stop, Aberdeen people are suffering

Campaign continues to call for action on behalf of Aberdeen families Trapped by Raac.

Torry Community Raac Campaigner Lynn Winstanley with letters for the housing minister. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Torry Community Raac Campaigner Lynn Winstanley with letters for the housing minister. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

Scottish Housing Minister Paul McLennan has finally visited the Raac-affected people of Torry.

It’s only taken a year, and constant pleas from beleaguered Balnagask families, but yesterday it finally happened.

Minister’s warmth welcomed by delegation

Alongside MSP Audrey Nicoll, he spoke to a delegation from Torry’s Community Raac Campaign, in the Bridge Centre community hall – once known as the Phoenix. But was his presence enough to reassure homeowners that they, too, can rise from the ashes of this catastrophe?

That remains to be seen.

Raac residents met with Scottish Government Housing Minister Paul McLennan to discuss their concerns in the Bridge Centre, Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

His warmth and approachability, however, was hugely appreciated by those he met.

Promising to respond to each of the handwritten letters he received from families Trapped by Raac, it’s a stark contrast to the residents we’ve featured this week who heard about their houses being condemned from social media.

This is a crisis for ALL those involved

As our campaign has picked up steam, all attention has been on the homeowners. This has helped add more than 1,000 names to their petition. But let’s not forget that more than 400 households in council-owned properties have been – and are – trapped by Raac too.

Trapped by Raac: Dr Adrian Crofton in front of a drone shot of Balnagask.
Dr Adrian Crofton, lead clinician of Torry Medical Practice. Image: DC Thomson

When Dr Adrian Crofton spoke earlier this week on the harrowing health toll the Raac crisis has taken, his shocking findings weren’t exclusive to the homeowners. Being plucked from your community, removed from your lifelines and separated from your support networks has been the disproportionate reality of ALL those in social housing, now living in accommodation all over Aberdeen.

The result: the prescribing of sedatives and antidepressants.

Proof, if it was needed, that this is a living nightmare for those involved.

Don’t forget, leaders, you’re here to serve the people

Every single person at the Raac end of this crisis is coming to terms with starting again, through no fault of their own.

How long will this game of piggy in the middle continue? As long as the lives – and livelihoods – of Aberdeen families are tossed between Aberdeen City Council, Holyrood, Westminster and back, people will continue to suffer.

Torry Raac campaigners with Housing Minister Paul McLennan, holding The Press and Journal Trapped by Raac posters.  Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

We’re calling on every elected official, called to serve the people at the heart of this crisis, to come together. Fairness is what’s needed, not abdicating responsibility.

