Lindsay Bruce: Sheila McDonald’s tragic death shines spotlight on reality of Torry Raac scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Lindsay Bruce: Sheila McDonald’s tragic death shines spotlight on reality of Torry Raac scandal

In the wake of Raac homeowner Sheila McDonald's death, Lindsay Bruce calls on leaders to act with compassion.

George McDonald and his wife Sheila, who died just weeks after speaking to The P&J about their Raac situation. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
George McDonald and his wife Sheila, who died just weeks after speaking to The P&J about their Raac situation. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
By Lindsay Bruce

The reality and the why behind our Trapped by Raac campaign has hit home in recent weeks.

We recently lost one of our campaign stalwarts.

Sheila McDonald, previously featured alongside husband George in our coverage, suffered a heart attack and died in the home she’s been fighting to save.

The couple had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary and are among throngs of defiant homeowners standing their ground to get fair prices for their Raac-riddled homes.

George and Sheila McDonald.  Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

The retired pair have never missed a protest. They’ve attended every community meeting. Both George and Sheila’s faces are even on our Trapped by Raac poster.

They epitomise why we launched the campaign in the first place; Because every day, honest, hard-working people aren’t able to enjoy their lives – or their retirements – while the injustice of Raac is quite literally hanging over their heads.

The downloadable Raac campaign poster, showing Sheila and George bottom right.

So I felt it impossible to let her loss pass, without paying tribute to her, and to acknowledge the Sheila-shaped hole in her community.

I last saw Sheila at a Sunday night meeting about Raac

I dropped my phone when the text arrived from George to let me know Sheila had passed.

Just days before, we carried a report from Torry doctor Adrian Crofton about the long-term impact stress is having on the hearts and minds of the good people of Balnagask.

Less than a week earlier I saw Sheila at the White Cockade where I joked with her that she was “Torry famous” when she held up a poster bearing her own image.

The McDonalds at the most recent Torry Community Raac Campaign meeting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And it wasn’t even a fortnight since I’d sat in George and Sheila’s living room listening to them speak about how they felt their fate had been decided by seemingly uncaring councillors, scrolling on their phones.

Sheila told me that day that her blood pressure was “through the roof”.  No wonder, I thought.

Sheila’s last years were encased by Raac

As news spread in Torry about Sheila’s death at the start of May, I kept hearing the same remarks.

“She was so faithful to the Torry Community Raac Campaign.”

The reality of that filled me with such sadness.

The last 18 months of Sheila’s life have been encased in Raac.

Sheila and George, in summer 2024, outside The Town House, staging a protest on the day demolition was confirmed. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I wish I’d never retired,” she told me, because she felt her beautiful home was no longer a place of peace.

Every homeowner is on the brink of losing it all

When we ask for signatures and support – this is why.

The lived reality for the 500+ households in Balnagask who had the Raac crisis thrust upon them, is so far from peaceful. For many it’s at times more of a living agony.

Through no fault of their own.

These are grandparents, aunts and uncles. They’re mums and dads. They’re someone’s grown-up children, first-time buyers, newlyweds…

Mark and Michael Sweeney, two Raac homeowners, in Balnagask, Torry. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

They are grandchildren, widows, people with disabilities, single people, married, young, old, working and retired.

All on the brink of losing it all.

I’m speaking directly to leaders: we need your help

And so this week I want to make a call directly to those in decision-making positions.

I’ve researched this issue. I know the history. I’ve witnessed the political to-ing and fro-ing, and I’m aware of the costs involved.

I realise housing is devolved. And that the Raac homes were built before this current ACC administration.

Scottish Government Housing Minister Paul McLennan being encouraged to support the Trapped by Raac campaign by the Torry Community Raac Campaigners. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Honestly, if it’s been written about Raac, I’ve probably read it.

So I ask you, knowing all that, if you would be willing to put your people before your party politics?

We NEED a collegiate response to this crisis.

We NEED elected leaders to be both fair and compassionate.

And we NEED those whose job it is to serve the people, to put those people first.

What will your Raac legacy be?

As we gathered to celebrate the life of Sheila, It was clear her legacy will be as a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and a friend.

She’ll also be remembered, and will be much-missed as a tireless campaigner for those Trapped by Raac.

Sheila McDonald, just weeks before she passed away, speaking about the stressed of Raac. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

I wonder if the legacies of Aberdeen City Council, and our national and UK governments will be similar?

It’s not too late to collegiately, creatively and compassionately do the right thing.

People before politics, please.

You can read the family announcement here. 

Read more Trapped by Raac articles here:

Conversation