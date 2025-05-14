Opinion: ‘The North Coast 500 is known worldwide for a reason – but so are its issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion: ‘The North Coast 500 is known worldwide for a reason – but so are its issues’

The route is filled with unreal views but there's more to this than meets the eye.

The Kylesku Bridge on the North Coast 500 tourist driving route. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alex Banks

After travelling the North Coast 500 myself, it is easy to see why more than 30,000 people complete it each year.

I’ll admit, despite living in the Highlands for my whole life, I had no interest in doing the 516-mile route.

Family and friends had often told me of the busy roads during the summer and it sounded like a nightmare.

I didn’t feel like I was missing out, so when reporter Alberto Lejarraga and I set off on our adventure to tell the stories of the communities on the route, I didn’t expect to be wowed at all.

However, I was wrong, and it didn’t take long to realise the breath-taking views deserve their world fame, as do the endless winding roads.

The Bealach na Ba, near Applecross, on the NC500, is one of the most beautiful roads I’ve driven.

It was also easy to see there was more to the North Coast 500 than first meets the eye.

For a series of stories on the route’s 10-year anniversary, we spoke to locals and businesses about their views on its impact.

Mixed responses allowed us an insight into the business benefits, but also over-tourism issues, which have led to some residents wanting the route “wound down”.

Is the North Coast 500 really the ‘ultimate road trip’?

The drive itself is phenomenal. Alberto and I split the trip, but I always looked forward to my time in the hot seat.

The first day took us from Inverness Castle to Torridon, where we spent our first night in the youth hostel.

Stopping in Beauly, Achnasheen, Strathcarron and Applecross really allowed us to take in some of the stunning nature we were surrounded by.

Driving the famous Bealach na Ba bends was very cool, and definitely one of the highlights of the trip for me.

Admittedly, we’d picked an out-of-season time to do the NC500 and I felt we were pretty fortunate with the roads.

The Bealach na Ba road between Kishorn and Applecross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We came across the odd campervan, but for most of the way it was pretty plain-sailing, which definitely made it more enjoyable.

I can’t imagine those single-track roads during the summer, so chock-a-block you may well be quicker walking.

Applecross Inn owner Judith Fish told us of the drama caused when campervans face off on these roads.

She said: “The traffic has become a real issue for here. The roads aren’t made for campervans and motorhomes and some of them can be terrifying.”

Poor infrastructure or over-tourism?

It was very easy to see why Ms Fish believes the roads are unsuitable for certain vehicles – because they are.

But to go one step further, some of the roads are unsuitable for all vehicles. It’s pothole galore, and it really makes me wonder how the supercars make it back in one piece.

The infrastructure, especially on the West Coast, needs some major upgrades.

Former NC500 Ltd chairman David Whiteford believes infrastructure is needed to support the huge number of visitors now coming to the area.

He said: “There’s no doubt that some people living close to the route are unhappy with the extra traffic and unsavoury actions of a few motorhome users.

David Whiteford said the infrastructure needs to be improved to support the North Coast 500. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“However, while there may be some pinch points, I don’t believe it suffers from over-tourism, it just needs better infrastructure.”

It’s hard not to agree, the North Coast 500 infrastructure is a major issue and cannot put up with the route’s “success”.

So, as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary, why hasn’t anything been done about it?

NC500 Ltd business development manager David Richardson said discussions are under way with Highland Council and other parties.

Signpost stating No public pooping.
A sign I came across all too often on my NC500 adventure. Alex Banks/DC Thomson

As for over-tourism, the road trip did find its way onto Fodor’s Travel’s annual no-travel list, suffering from “untenable popularity.”

But I think the bigger issue is responsible tourism. On my trip I saw signs which I hoped would not be needed.

I’d like to think the majority of people who travel our famous roads respect them and pick up after themselves.

But, as they say, it’s the hope that kills you.

Housing issues

One of the key issues people had brought to our attention, and we were keen to investigate, was housing.

Locals said they struggled to buy as properties were being snapped up as holiday homes and short-term lets.

If this was the case, it would be catastrophic. It would kill small settlements and maybe even entire villages.

But, speaking to estate agents, they all seemed to agree that around 6% of properties sold each year are short-term lets.

So, maybe the problem isn’t as bad as it seems. That being said, a visit to Lochcarron and Robin Pettigrew said he has seen wrecks snapped up for “stupid money”.

Housing is a bigger issue on the West Coast, so it was good to read this week housing for locals is to be built in Scourie in order to tackle depopulation.

North Coast 500 is not an ‘unmitigated disaster’

During a debate where I engaged with readers over views on the North Coast 500, one person said the route had been an “unmitigated disaster”.

Their reasoning was the route brought nothing but “litter and human waste” with “freeloaders in vans occupying their caravans wherever they like”.

I do agree campervans have been a bigger issue than people anticipated, despite attempts by Highland Council to push a motorhome parking charge.

However, I don’t agree it has been a disaster. The NC500 has brought great success for some businesses.

Kylesku Bridge is part of the North Coast 500’s infrastructure and is a sight to behold.

Westlea B&B owner Michael Mackay said it has “brought more eyes onto the area” and gives more people a reason to visit Thurso.

He said: “Of course it would be good to have more people coming and staying for longer, but why? There’s nothing in Thurso for some people.”

A year after its creation, a study revealed the “absolutely incredible” impact of the route on tourism and business in the Highlands.

And according to research for Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), in just the first two years local businesses were boosted by 15-20% year-on-year.

Reporter Alex Banks with his friend Paddington at John O'Groats.
Myself and Paddington Bear in John o’ Groats. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

But, there has clearly been negative impacts for some. Despite ongoing engagement with communities, it seems more is needed.

Maybe the North Coast 500 isn’t perfect and doesn’t work for everyone, but it works for some and there are ways of making it work for more.

Locals have to be looked after as best as possible, before we end up with a new version of the Highland Clearances.

