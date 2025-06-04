Opinion: It’s time for Elgin and the Moray Coast to have its own tour bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Opinion: It’s time for Elgin and the Moray Coast to have its own tour bus

With Inverness and now Aberdeen having their own tour bus, it's time for Moray to follow suit.

A bus could boost tourism in the area. Image: DCT Design.
A bus could boost tourism in the area. Image: DCT Design.
By Ena Saracevic

Moray’s rich history is often overlooked, so introducing a tour bus is a promising step towards attracting more visitors to the area.

Tour buses help passengers learn more about local history while having a straightforward mode of transport.

This is why it would be the perfect way to help more locals and visitors alike to celebrate Moray’s heritage.

An audio tour could lead passengers on a scenic tour across parts of the area while explaining the history of well-known landmarks.

Tour buses have popped up across the country in recent years.

In April, it was announced an open-top tour bus would be coming to Granite City.

Since then, hundreds of locals and international visitors have said the bus has been “really good” and helped them to explore Aberdeen’s history.

Inverness’s tour bus, which was owned by D&E Coaches and has now been taken over by the Highland Council, is expected to be the council’s new “money maker” with an “influx of tourists” set to visit this year. 

Picture shows Aberdeen's new tour bus. The top floor of the bus is partially open-air. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s new tour bus has proven popular with tourists and locals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

So, why isn’t there a ‘hop on and hop off’ tour bus in Moray yet?

I know that there isn’t a town anywhere close to the size of Inverness and Aberdeen in the area.

However, there’s so much history around us that it would be an opportunity missed not to have a bus promoting the region and also boosting sales for local businesses.

There will always be the question of who would run the service, but I hope things can be learned from the buses in Inverness and Aberdeen.

Picture shows Spynie Palace in Moray. Image: Jim Ross.
The bus could stop near Spynie Palace. Image: Jim Ross.

However, due to how locations are quite spread-out in Moray compared to a city, perhaps it would be best if the bus wasn’t open-top due to the fast roads.

Here’s a theoretical route…

Now, ideally a bus would explore all of Moray’s beauty.

However, that would take hours as well as a lot of driving out on the main roads.

Instead, as an idea, I’ve put forward Elgin, as Moray’s capital, to be the starting and end point of the short route.

The journey would take around an hour through Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead back to Elgin.

Obviously there’s a long list of other places it could visit including Old Craigellachie Bridge, Bow Fiddle Rock and Spey Bay.

And who knows, if a tour bus does end up happening, perhaps more will spring up around Moray to show all the sights that this beautiful region has to offer.

A map shows a potential route around Moray, taking in sights from Elgin, Burghead, Hopeman and Lossiemouth
An idea of a short route around Moray. Image: DCT Design.

Starting at the bus station, the bus could then pass Cooper Park with the audio tour explaining its 120-year history.

Audio tour would explore Moray’s history

It could also talk about Grant Lodge and the fire that destroyed the building in 2003.

In Cooper Park, visitors can also stop by the Moray Transport Museum where the McWhirter family work hard to showcase a range of classic cars.

Picture shows Cooper Park in Moray
The bus could stop near Cooper Park. Image: Jasperimage.

Driving towards Lossiemouth, the bus could make a stop at Spynie Palace which dates back to the late 12th century.

A stop near East Beach could include the chance to stop at the Lossiemouth Fisheries and Community Museum. It would also give visitors a chance to grab an ice cream at Mieles or Rizzas.

While visitors explore the town, they could also take a look at Lossiemouth’s new mural.

Covesea lighthouse viewed from beach.
The area around Covesea Lighthouse is also great for birdwatching. Image: Shutterstock.

As the bus leaves Lossiemouth, it can go to Covesea Lighthouse, which is also next to the caravan park.

Hopeman is the next stop on the theoretical route where people can take a look at the beach huts and visit a selection of well-known businesses.

Picture shows the Pictish for in Moray
The Pictish fort. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Burghead is home to Scotland’s oldest Pictish fort

During the journey to Burghead, passengers could hear about the fascinating story of The Clavie.

Burghead is home to Scotland’s largest Pictish fort where there has been a range of discoveries – including a 1,000-year-old Pictish ring pulled from the ground last year.

Travelling back to Elgin, there is a range of landmarks that the bus can visit including but not limited to Lady Hill, Elgin Cathedral, Elgin Museum and the Plainstones.

Elgin High Street during the day.
There’s so much history on Elgin High Street. Image: Jasperimage.

I know not everyone thinks a tour bus could work locally, but I certainly think it could improve tourism to the area and also show off the best of the area.

What do you think? Should we have a tour bus? Let me know in the comments. 

Conversation