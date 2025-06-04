Opinion: It’s time for Elgin and the Moray Coast to have its own tour bus

Moray’s rich history is often overlooked, so introducing a tour bus is a promising step towards attracting more visitors to the area.

Tour buses help passengers learn more about local history while having a straightforward mode of transport.

This is why it would be the perfect way to help more locals and visitors alike to celebrate Moray’s heritage.

An audio tour could lead passengers on a scenic tour across parts of the area while explaining the history of well-known landmarks.

Tour buses have popped up across the country in recent years.

In April, it was announced an open-top tour bus would be coming to Granite City.

Since then, hundreds of locals and international visitors have said the bus has been “really good” and helped them to explore Aberdeen’s history.

Inverness’s tour bus, which was owned by D&E Coaches and has now been taken over by the Highland Council, is expected to be the council’s new “money maker” with an “influx of tourists” set to visit this year.

So, why isn’t there a ‘hop on and hop off’ tour bus in Moray yet?

I know that there isn’t a town anywhere close to the size of Inverness and Aberdeen in the area.

However, there’s so much history around us that it would be an opportunity missed not to have a bus promoting the region and also boosting sales for local businesses.

There will always be the question of who would run the service, but I hope things can be learned from the buses in Inverness and Aberdeen.

However, due to how locations are quite spread-out in Moray compared to a city, perhaps it would be best if the bus wasn’t open-top due to the fast roads.

Here’s a theoretical route…

Now, ideally a bus would explore all of Moray’s beauty.

However, that would take hours as well as a lot of driving out on the main roads.

Instead, as an idea, I’ve put forward Elgin, as Moray’s capital, to be the starting and end point of the short route.

The journey would take around an hour through Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead back to Elgin.

Obviously there’s a long list of other places it could visit including Old Craigellachie Bridge, Bow Fiddle Rock and Spey Bay.

And who knows, if a tour bus does end up happening, perhaps more will spring up around Moray to show all the sights that this beautiful region has to offer.

Starting at the bus station, the bus could then pass Cooper Park with the audio tour explaining its 120-year history.

Audio tour would explore Moray’s history

It could also talk about Grant Lodge and the fire that destroyed the building in 2003.

In Cooper Park, visitors can also stop by the Moray Transport Museum where the McWhirter family work hard to showcase a range of classic cars.

Driving towards Lossiemouth, the bus could make a stop at Spynie Palace which dates back to the late 12th century.

A stop near East Beach could include the chance to stop at the Lossiemouth Fisheries and Community Museum. It would also give visitors a chance to grab an ice cream at Mieles or Rizzas.

While visitors explore the town, they could also take a look at Lossiemouth’s new mural.

As the bus leaves Lossiemouth, it can go to Covesea Lighthouse, which is also next to the caravan park.

Hopeman is the next stop on the theoretical route where people can take a look at the beach huts and visit a selection of well-known businesses.

Burghead is home to Scotland’s oldest Pictish fort

During the journey to Burghead, passengers could hear about the fascinating story of The Clavie.

Burghead is home to Scotland’s largest Pictish fort where there has been a range of discoveries – including a 1,000-year-old Pictish ring pulled from the ground last year.

Travelling back to Elgin, there is a range of landmarks that the bus can visit including but not limited to Lady Hill, Elgin Cathedral, Elgin Museum and the Plainstones.

I know not everyone thinks a tour bus could work locally, but I certainly think it could improve tourism to the area and also show off the best of the area.

What do you think? Should we have a tour bus? Let me know in the comments.