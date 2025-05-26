David Knight: Jack MacKenzie could have been killed by the chair – it’s time we talked about violence at football matches

It’s been a long time since I first stood on the terraces at a professional football match as a child and felt that certain surge of excitement and anticipation.

It was coursing through my veins as fast as Denis Law swivelling on a sixpence to fire off a shot.

Yes, we still had sixpenny bits then, or “tanners” as we called them.

I had the pleasure of watching Denis in the flesh lining up in that legendary forward line of “Law, Best, Charlton…”

Like a drug, it becomes addictive; you can’t do without it.

It’s not just the football which grips you, but also what goes with it.

The sense of belonging to a club, wearing the colours and being part of an army of brothers and sisters following your team.

Bonds forged in the agony and ecstasy of one of the nearest things to gladiatorial combat in modern sporting times.

But how quickly does fierce but friendly rivalry change – and make that army look like a dangerous mob?

It only takes a few fools to create a nasty situation: our thin veneer of civilization bubbles and peels away so quickly.

Images of bloodied and distraught Dons player Jack MacKenzie wheeled away after he was struck on the head by a seat will stay with us for years.

Thrown from his own supporters’ section at Dundee.

Ramifications will occupy us for months as investigatory and judicial processes continue.

We are unable at this legal stage to discuss the specifics around alleged perpetrators or motives, but the public is entitled to debate general safety issues at length.

Let’s face it, MacKenzie could have been blinded or even killed.

The last time a plague hit us, football was played behind closed doors in empty stadiums.

The passion and roar of the crowd drained away; it wasn’t the same anymore.

I’m talking about Covid, of course.

A new plague threatens Scottish football

Is crowd misbehaviour heading in this direction after the MacKenzie madness which tarnished Aberdeen’s good name?

So a new plague threatens Scottish football, which also raises concerns about other unpleasant incidents involving some undesirable leeches here and there (I won’t sully it by using the word “fan”).

The horrific seat incident was the culmination of a worrying trend.

The vast majority of Aberdeen fans would argue correctly that they are decent people passionate about the game.

Emotions run high, but as always it only takes a few extreme hotheads with no right to be in a football stadium to spoil it for everyone else.

I remember my days as a young fan when near-anarchy reigned in and around football matches.

Coins might rain on our heads at any moment inside the ground, thrown by rival supporters.

It was so prevalent that our little band of pals improvised by turning up in builders’ helmets to protect our heads.

We must have looked a comical sight as half a dozen helmet-clad 14-year-olds passed by on the top deck of a bus.

Fury over Jack MacKenzie incident needs to be turning point

Our innovation didn’t last long: police banned helmets because they feared we would use them as offensive weapons.

Organised mass brawls were also common; eventually, undercover police would infiltrate football gangs in lengthy covert operations to break them up.

Law and order around football has come a long way over the past few decades, but something unpleasant remains simmering under the surface.

Eyes are turning to the football authorities to act; they can’t be seen to look the other way.

The aggressive gladiatorial aspect of the game means that some idiots lose their heads just watching.

I read that one Roman emperor used to read a book because he couldn’t bear to watch the sickening violence of gladiator “games”.

I’m not suggesting for a moment that Scottish football league bosses are like Roman emperors or that the beautiful game is banned – heaven forbid.

Nevertheless, the subsequent fury over MacKenzie should be a turning point.

Temporary crowd restrictions or creating safe empty spaces on terraces circling around pitches – out of range of throwers – spring to mind.

However, this would obviously have an impact on club income at a time when they can least afford it – and punish the majority of decent fans.

But hardline action is clearly required.

According to criminologists, doing time is not a deterrent to repeat offenders; it’s weighing up the odds of being caught and punished which governs their actions.

Therefore, the inevitability of Draconian and instant high-profile action against individuals would seem a potential deterrent to others.

Players are hit by ton of bricks if they confront fans.

It’s a pity the build-up to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final on Saturday – and overall impressions of their season – were spoiled by this shocking incident.

There must be genuine zero tolerance over crowd misbehaviour – a real no-go zone – or football will slip back towards a black abyss.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal