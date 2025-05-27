Scott Begbie: Let’s channel Dons pride into Aberdeen as a whole after Scottish Cup euphoria

True confession time – I don’t like football and I don’t “get” it.

But what I do get is the sheer joy and euphoria unleashed across the Granite City when the Dons lifted the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Having up to 100,000 singing, dancing, cheering and chanting folk creating a sea – heck, an ocean – of red and white during Sunday’s victory parade was quite the sight to behold.

But one thing struck me about the carnival atmosphere on Broad Street and its surrounds as the Dons processed past in an open deck bus. Watching the hugs, the smiles, the energy, the passion, it felt like something had been unleashed in Aberdeen.

That pride, that joy, that self-belief was tangible and wonderful. These days it is rare to see the people of Aberdeen so united in celebrating their city.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could harness the raw power of positive emotion and channel it into a renewed sense of belief and love of not just the Dons, but the city as a whole?

We know Aberdeen doesn’t have its troubles to seek. They are there right in front of us.

But we also know – or should know – that Aberdeen has so much going for it. And when it gets it right, it gets it wonderfully right.

Think of it like the season the Dons have just had, that roller-coaster ride from being at the top of their game to having the Red Army in despair. But they – and the fans – have come through that to bring the Scottish Cup home to Pittodrie.

AFC was clearly a team in transition. They still are from what I gather during our lunchtime chats in the office, even though I tend to retreat into my rich interior life when the bant turns to football.

Aberdeen is a city that is in transition, too. The cityscape is changing physically with the works on Union Street and the new market. Some look at it and see a mess. What we should all see is an investment.

We are in uncharted waters with the future of oil and gas as murky as a beaker full of crude. But Aberdeen has been through tough times before and come out the other side. We will again

But one thing doesn’t change about Aberdeen and that is its people. They can be thrawn, dour and contrary, but deep down all of them – yes, the Abermoaners, too – care about the Granite City and want to see it be the best it can be.

The sense of pride, hope and renewal that we saw courtesy of Aberdeen FC brought everyone together for one glorious weekend.

Let’s hold on to the belief that we are, can and will be champions – not just for the Dons but for all of the Granite City.

It’s time for everyone, from the movers and shakers to the ordinary folk, to be Team Aberdeen.

Then we will all be winners.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.