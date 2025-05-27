Scott Begbie: Let’s channel Dons pride into Aberdeen as a whole after Scottish Cup euphoria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Let’s channel Dons pride into Aberdeen as a whole after Scottish Cup euphoria

Watching the hugs, the smiles, the energy, the passion, it felt like something had been unleashed in Aberdeen. That pride, that joy, that self-belief was tangible and wonderful. These days it is rare to see the people of Aberdeen so united in celebrating their city.

The sense of pride, hope and renewal that we saw courtesy of Aberdeen FC brought everyone together for one glorious weekend.
The sense of pride, hope and renewal that we saw courtesy of Aberdeen FC brought everyone together for one glorious weekend.
By Scott Begbie

True confession time – I don’t like football and I don’t “get” it.

But what I do get is the sheer joy and euphoria unleashed across the Granite City when the Dons lifted the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Having up to 100,000 singing, dancing, cheering and chanting folk creating a sea – heck, an ocean – of red and white during Sunday’s victory parade was quite the sight to behold.

But one thing struck me about the carnival atmosphere on Broad Street and its surrounds as the Dons processed past in an open deck bus. Watching the hugs, the smiles, the energy, the passion, it felt like something had been unleashed in Aberdeen.

That pride, that joy, that self-belief was tangible and wonderful. These days it is rare to see the people of Aberdeen so united in celebrating their city.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could harness the raw power of positive emotion and channel it into a renewed sense of belief and love of not just the Dons, but the city as a whole?

Aberdeen Football Club Cup Winners Parade Following Aberdeen Football Club’s win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We know Aberdeen doesn’t have its troubles to seek. They are there right in front of us.

But we also know – or should know – that Aberdeen has so much going for it. And when it gets it right, it gets it wonderfully right.

Think of it like the season the Dons have just had, that roller-coaster ride from being at the top of their game to having the Red Army in despair. But they – and the fans – have come through that to bring the Scottish Cup home to Pittodrie.

AFC was clearly a team in transition. They still are from what I gather during our lunchtime chats in the office, even though I tend to retreat into my rich interior life when the bant turns to football.

Aberdeen is a city that is in transition, too. The cityscape is changing physically with the works on Union Street and the new market. Some look at it and see a mess. What we should all see is an investment.

Euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We are in uncharted waters with the future of oil and gas as murky as a beaker full of crude. But Aberdeen has been through tough times before and come out the other side. We will again

But one thing doesn’t change about Aberdeen and that is its people. They can be thrawn, dour and contrary, but deep down all of them – yes, the Abermoaners, too – care about the Granite City and want to see it be the best it can be.

The sense of pride, hope and renewal that we saw courtesy of Aberdeen FC brought everyone together for one glorious weekend.

Let’s hold on to the belief that we are, can and will be champions – not just for the Dons but for all of the Granite City.

It’s time for everyone, from the movers and shakers to the ordinary folk, to be Team Aberdeen.

Then we will all be winners.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation