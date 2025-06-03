Scott Begbie: Farage’s visit to Aberdeen is stark reminder why politics should be purged from local authorities

Nigel Farage’s visit to Aberdeen can only be described as the good, the bad and the ugly.

The good is that every time he opens his mouth in Scotland, support for independence grows exponentially.

The bad is the odious politics this Poundland Trump presents.

The ugly is the state of Aberdeenshire Council which seems to have become an incubating chamber for Reform councillors – not one of whom has actually put the platform they now stand on in front of the people they purport to represent.

Now we have Farage strutting around pointing at these defectors from the Tories as his personal triumphs.

However, the recent P&J report looking inside Aberdeenshire Council’s chaos shows they are no such thing. They are merely disgruntled Tories who stomped off in a hissy fit against a backdrop of bitter feuds and infighting amongst themselves.

Apparently, the whole sorry circus is about to implode as the shambles it has become, according to a recent report inside the “Aberdeenshire Council chaos”.

All of which brings me back to the firmly held belief I have oft opined – there should be no place for party politics in local councils.

I mean, there’s the blue-on-blue war being waged in Aberdeenshire while vital care services are being axed, roads left to go to wrack and ruin, and chronic underfunding hitting almost every aspect of core council duties.

Are our conscientious councillors coming together to find a way through the storm for the people of Aberdeenshire?

Nope. They’re too busy calling their own colleagues “f***ing b*****ds, while the opposition pass out the popcorn and enjoy the farce.

But it’s no laughing matter if you live in the Shire and have to shell out for double-digit council tax increases while watching services wither and die.

The tribalism on display is disgusting and wouldn’t be necessary if councils weren’t run by people hellbent on scoring political points against other parties – and even against their own in this bizarre internecine feud.

And now we have a council with zero stability and horse-trading already starting about which party might chum up to which in a bid to wrest control of the authority. Wow, that’s strong and stable governance at a time of crisis, eh?

It doesn’t have to be this way. As a wee reminder, cities in Canada get along just fine and dandy without any party politics at the municipal level. Aldermen stand on their own name, reputation and track record. And they manage to do it with about a third of the councillors we have to make such a bourach of things here in Scotland.

Wouldn’t it be nice if all our councils were run by people whose sole focus was on doing their best for their communities, prepared to work together to find solutions to problems that work for everyone and not squabble like playground bairns, all because of the colour of rosette they wear?

We have governance by petty politics and partisan petulance instead of common sense and consideration of doing the best for all.

So, can we not just adopt the Canadian model and purge the politics from local authorities? As an added bonus we wouldn’t have carrion like Farage crowing about hollow victories on the back of spite and bile.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.