Alberto Lejarraga: ‘There are way too many short-term lets in the Highlands, councils need more powers to refuse applications’

The Highlands is the Scottish local authority with the highest number of short-term lets.

Alberto Lejarraga next to photo of box with short-term let keys
According to Government statistics, only 1% of short-term let applications are refused. Image: Shutterstock/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

There are way too many short-term lets in the Highlands and the number will just keep growing.

According to the Scottish Government, it is the local authority with the largest number of short-term licenses in operation with nearly 4,000 across the region.

New short-term licences are approved every week, with Highland Council currently processing over 8,000 short-term let applications.

In comparison, there are just 25 flats for rent in the whole region, according to Rightmove.

House prices in the Highlands keep rising every year, including the average price paid by first-time buyers.

It is partly because homes are no longer seen as a place to live, but as an investment for those who can afford it.

While greedy investors fill their pockets, many actual workers have no place to stay.

And young people are forced to live with their parents or move to other regions, not because they want to, but because they don’t have a choice.

Homes should be for families

When reporter Alex Banks and I did the North Coast 500 in March to explore its impact on communities, the short-term let issue was frequently raised by locals.

In our interview with campaigner Robin Pettigrew, he told us “houses are being snapped up for Airbnbs.”

He explained investors are buying “wrecks for stupid money”, resulting in the available housing market being distorted while disappearing.

Cammey Shields, 23, and Innes Macrae, 24, and his girlfriend
Young locals across the NC500 told us there are no places for rent. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

We then spoke to West Coast residents in their 20s, who had no other choice but to live with their family despite working full-time.

They told us it was impossible to rent a place in the area while house prices mean buying is also off the cards.

This is why many young Highlanders are deciding to leave the region.

What kind of future are we going to have if we just let young talent go?

‘Many of our communities are losing their soul’

I understand that staying at an actual house while on holiday is very comfortable, so it is not surprising this new trend is on the rise.

But I’m sorry, homes should be for families and workers. It is not like we have a shortage of hotels.

On the other hand, some may argue that short-term lets are good for the economy.

For the economy of investors, maybe.

There is a rising number of second homes in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

But Airbnbs have kitchens, so I cannot imagine local cafes and restaurants hitting the jackpot either.

Meanwhile, if you walk around Inverness or Portree, you will see there are streets where most properties are short-term lets.

Can we still call an area where no-one actually lives a neighbourhood?

Many of our communities are losing their soul having sadly become ghost towns for short stays.

‘Councils need more powers to refuse short-term lets’

According to Scottish Government statistics, only 1% of short-term let applications are refused.

Nearly nine out of 10 licences are granted (86%) while 11% are pending determination.

So, if you want to register a home as a short-term let, you will likely be given the green light.

Last month, Highland councillors approved six holiday lets in Inverness despite numerous objections raised by residents.

And this week, they once more gave the go ahead for a family home to be converted into a short-term let despite several concerns raised by neighbours.

Looking down Hill Street in Inverness.
A short-term let was granted on Hill Street in Inverness. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

During this licensing committee meeting, councillor Duncan Macpherson suggested there seems to be “no way any application of this nature could be refused.”

The clerk responded the rules are based on “statutory legislation”, adding that “any grounds of refusing a licence need to be based on licensing grounds.”

Mr Macpherson then replied saying: “It would appear to me that our committee is impotent because we have no powers whatsoever to object.”

‘It would appear every short-term let is going to be accepted,” he added.

He was then later asked to leave the meeting and not allowed to return in the afternoon session.

I may not always agree with Mr Macpherson, but if standing up for the people he has been elected to represent is being too political, then local democracy has failed.

Local authorities should be given more powers to refuse holiday let applications.

Being as powerless as they are makes me wonder whether we need a council at all.

I’m sure we do, but they should be able to step up when there are enough objections.

It feels like people are not being listened to and if we continue this way, half of Inverness and the Highlands are going to end up as Airbnbs.

Then it would be too late, as we’d no longer have communities, but soulless neighbourhoods for holidaymakers.

