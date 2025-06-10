Scott Begbie: Let’s roll out the red carpet for A-listers with north-east film studio to go with blockbuster locations

It would be brilliant news if Hollywood titan Christopher Nolan does film part of his new blockbuster take on The Odyssey on the Moray coast.

Okay, so it’s a bit of stretch to think Buckie and Cullen can stand in for the wine-dark seas and sun-kissed isles so oft mentioned in Homer’s epic tale, but that’s the magic of the movies for you.

And given the excitement building around even the thought of A-listers like Matt Damon and Zendaya it would be brilliant if the stars really did come to Findlater Castle and surrounds.

But there is more than just celeb spotting and fans with stars in their eyes at stake here.

After all, our part of the world is no stranger to big name movies being filmed on our doorstep, from Mel Gibson’s Hamlet at Dunnottar Castle through to Aberdeen standing in for Soviet Moscow in Jon S Baird’s Tetris.

And we also have the rich strand of TV filming from The Traitors to Granite Harbour.

What if we had a homegrown film studio?

Yet every time the film crews arrive amid the hullabaloo of lights, camera and action, they just as quickly pack up and move on with the production – including studio filming – happening far from here.

But just imagine if there was actually a purpose-built film studio right here in the north-east. We’re already attracting top flight names with our stunning scenery, so why not encourage them to stay with world class production facilities?

This isn’t some fanciful notion.

Aberdeen is rich with artistic talent already, with a bedrock of acting, writing and directing skill being honed here then moving on to where the opportunities to practices their craft can be found.

But if there were a homegrown film studio, that talent could be harnessed for their good and for the whole of the north-east’s.

After all, Ireland has made a major industry out of the film industry and spin-off tourism. You can still go on Game of Thrones tours on the Emerald Isle.

Cullen movie filming should serve as springboard for north-east studio

So why not here? It was just a matter of months ago that Crow House Projects in Aberdeen set out the bold statement of wanting to see a film industry on their doorstep – a vision backed by US director Matt Hielsberg – for the talent they are fostering.

Throw into the mix the undeniable fact the north-east is in transition, looking for what will come after oil and gas.

Why not a money-spinning, tourist-attracting film industry?

Wouldn’t it be nice if our political leaders at every level, from councils to Holyrood to Westminster, decided to at least explore the idea of creating the Holywood of the north right here?

Working hand in hand with our creative community this is an opportunity that could pay huge dividends over the long run.

So if Nolan does indeed start filming in Moray, let’s use that as a launching point for our own Odyssey to make a north-east film industry a reality.

