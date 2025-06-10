Scott Begbie: Let’s roll out the red carpet for A-listers with north-east film studio to go with blockbuster locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Let’s roll out the red carpet for A-listers with north-east film studio to go with blockbuster locations

Wouldn’t it be nice if our political leaders at every level, from councils to Holyrood to Westminster, decided to at least explore the idea of creating the Holywood of the north right here?

Cullen is a great location for filming a movie - but let's get a studio here to go with it!
Cullen is a great location for filming a movie - but let's get a studio here to go with it! Image: Jason Hedges/Roddie Reid
By Scott Begbie

It would be brilliant news if Hollywood titan Christopher Nolan does film part of his new blockbuster take on The Odyssey on the Moray coast.

Okay, so it’s a bit of stretch to think Buckie and Cullen can stand in for the wine-dark seas and sun-kissed isles so oft mentioned in Homer’s epic tale, but that’s the magic of the movies for you.

And given the excitement building around even the thought of A-listers like Matt Damon and Zendaya it would be brilliant if the stars really did come to Findlater Castle and surrounds.

Findlater Castle, where there is clear evidence of movie set construction taking place ahead of filming. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But there is more than just celeb spotting and fans with stars in their eyes at stake here.

After all, our part of the world is no stranger to big name movies being filmed on our doorstep, from Mel Gibson’s Hamlet at Dunnottar Castle through to Aberdeen standing in for Soviet Moscow in Jon S Baird’s Tetris.

And we also have the rich strand of TV filming from The Traitors to Granite Harbour.

What if we had a homegrown film studio?

Yet every time the film crews arrive amid the hullabaloo of lights, camera and action, they just as quickly pack up and move on with the production – including studio filming – happening far from here.

But just imagine if there was actually a purpose-built film studio right here in the north-east. We’re already attracting top flight names with our stunning scenery, so why not encourage them to stay with world class production facilities?

Taron Egerton on set during filming for the film Tetris, at the Zoology Building, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

This isn’t some fanciful notion.

Aberdeen is rich with artistic talent already, with a bedrock of acting, writing and directing skill being honed here then moving on to where the opportunities to practices their craft can be found.

But if there were a homegrown film studio, that talent could be harnessed for their good and for the whole of the north-east’s.

After all, Ireland has made a major industry out of the film industry and spin-off tourism. You can still go on Game of Thrones tours on the Emerald Isle.

Cullen movie filming should serve as springboard for north-east studio

So why not here? It was just a matter of months ago that Crow House Projects in Aberdeen set out the bold statement of wanting to see a film industry on their doorstep – a vision backed by US director Matt Hielsberg – for the talent they are fostering.

Throw into the mix the undeniable fact the north-east is in transition, looking for what will come after oil and gas.

Why not a money-spinning, tourist-attracting film industry?

Wouldn’t it be nice if our political leaders at every level, from councils to Holyrood to Westminster, decided to at least explore the idea of creating the Holywood of the north right here?

Findlater Castle is currently off-limits to visitors. It is understood to be a movie filming location outside Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges.

Would you like to see more movies set in the north-east? Let us know in our comments section below

Working hand in hand with our creative community this is an opportunity that could pay huge dividends over the long run.

So if Nolan does indeed start filming in Moray, let’s use that as a launching point for our own Odyssey to make a north-east film industry a reality.

