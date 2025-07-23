Bryan Rutherford: ARI ambulance queues crisis resembles third world disaster zone

During my 24-hour shadowing of the city’s dedicated ambulance crews, I was astonished that 14 of those hours were spent parked outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Scottish Ambulance Service workers, not inaccurately, describe these arduous waits as “babysitting” their patients because the hospital doesn’t have the capacity to take them in.

Their job is to convey patients to ARI, but they’re now being expected to do two jobs for the salary of just one.

Their ambulances are effectively commandeered to become extensions of the hospital’s waiting rooms.

And it’s our region’s elderly and most vulnerable who are the biggest victims of the ambulance stacking crisis.

NHS Grampian just doesn’t have the beds to meet the demand of patients walking or being wheeled through its doors. No free beds, no flow. Simple.

The current system of organised chaos leaves little room for dignified care in small boxes on wheels that were never designed for anything other than taking patients to the hospital.

At one point during my ridealong, 19 ambulances, more than half of Grampian’s ambulance service fleet, were parked outside ARI, leaving what crews described to me as “black holes” of coverage in their communities.

Overstretched and fatigued rescuers very candidly told me stories about their daily struggles, like the time a woman who had suffered a suspected broken hip was left on the floor for 10 hours as she waited for an ambulance crew to turn up.

The new normal is dysfunctional

It does nothing for morale, and some referred to the current situation as just “the new normal”.

But this dysfunctional system is anything but normal – and to brand it anything other than dangerous and unacceptable risks causing everyone to stop fighting for desperately needed change.

We cannot give up and accept that this is “the new normal”.

People are dying and getting harmed – Scottish Ambulance Service whistleblower, May 2025

‘People are dying in the community’

Scottish Ambulance Service data for June and my shadowing shifts two weekends ago revealed the dial has shifted slightly a month on, with 90% of ambulances facing turnarounds dropping from up to three hours and 56 minutes to three hours and 49 minutes.

Just last week, an insider told me “people are dying in the community” and patients entering ARI via the Ward 101 Acute Medical Initial Assessment (AMIA) route “go there to die” because they “stack all day”.

It’s a grim reality, reminiscent of a disaster or war zone.

But this is Aberdeen in 2025 – how is it acceptable that the patient experience feels more third world than first world?

I sat in the back of an ambulance with seven patients for around 14 hours during just two 12-hour shifts last week.

My ambulance also couldn’t be allocated to emergency calls for the first six hours on both days.

Why? Because some ambulance crews now tend to start their shifts at ARI, not back at their bases.

Their colleagues transfer the care of their patients to relief crews or the next shift.

Two Saturdays ago, my crew welcomed 92-year-old retired Aberdonian Alan Minto, a suspected sepsis patient, into the back of our ambulance.

We became his SECOND ambulance and FOURTH crew to look after him outside ARI.

I felt most sorry for whoever suffered the longest ambulance turnaround time of 10 hours and 13 minutes at ARI on Monday July 7.

My sympathies also went to one of last month’s unluckiest ARI ambulance arrivals, recording a waiting time of nine hours and 40 minutes.

I’m not optimistic that NHS Grampian bosses can find a fix and feel certain that one cannot be achieved without Scottish Government intervention.

That is simply because ARI starts each day on the back foot, and has done so for several years.

Managers identified a “shortfall” of 120 beds there in Spring 2023. In August last year, “approximately 40%” of bed users were said to be “in the wrong place”.

In July 2024, a “rough average” of 200 NHS Grampian beds were not being properly used.

And two months ago, health board insiders estimated that between 180 and 190 beds across the region were occupied by people overdue for discharge into community care that was either unavailable or not ready for them.

During my weekend shadowing ambulance crews, 34 ARI beds were blocked by medically fit people unable to leave the hospital because either a care home place or a care package was unavailable.

NHS Grampian has fewer beds per head of the population than any other health board in Scotland.

The precursor to the collapse of our region’s ambulance service?

I wonder now if what I witnessed two weekends ago was the precursor to the collapse of our region’s ambulance service.

When NHS Grampian’s next chief executive, Laura Skaife-Knight, starts her new role in mid-September, should she and health secretary Neil Gray shadow the ambulance crews for a weekend like I did?

I think so.

If they were forced to witness the stacking problem with their own eyes and speak directly to those on the frontline – medics and patients – how much quicker might potential solutions materialise?

I certainly look forward to the “openness and transparency which [Skaife-Knight] brings to communications”, a claim bragged about in a health board press release announcing her appointment.

It would make a change from the written statement I received in response to my request for a face-to-face interview with someone to discuss my observations.

I’m growing ever so tired of public bodies answering interview requests with claims that no one is available.

Where are these senior staffers, and what are they doing that is more important than making themselves available to provide much-needed reassurance to the public?

To appear for an interview is to be accountable to those paying your salary. That is real leadership, perhaps lacking at NHS Grampian. To decline an interview is to avoid scrutiny.

Providing written statements attributed to nameless, faceless officials does not give me the confidence that someone specific is giving such a critical issue the attention it requires.

Perhaps it’s time we stopped thinking of our NHS as free and something we can’t complain about. Taxpayers fund it.

It’s not too soon to start considering the impact a super-complaint lodged electorally might have come the 2026 Holyrood elections next May.

