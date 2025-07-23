Colin Farquhar: I can’t remember the last time I saw town so busy – Tall Ships boom left me astonished!

That’s the party over then. After 5 days, The Tall Ships Races sails forth from Aberdeen, onto the next port of call, Kristiansand in Norway. Over the horizon and out of sight, but not quite out of mind.

It’s been mad, hasn’t it? An entirely festival vibe. On Saturday morning, while enjoying my beans-on-toast I was watching the big boss at the Port of Aberdeen being interviewed on the Beeb, while images flooded in of a heaving harbour.

‘Looks a bit busy, doesn’t it?’ my other half reported to me. ‘A bit busy’ didn’t quite cover it.

Not so long after, beans mopped up and trainers on foot, we took a walk down to the harbour. The crowds were quite astonishing and unlike anything I can recall seeing in Aberdeen in the recent past.

The memory of the 1991 Tall Ships, which I’m assured I attended as a 6-year-old, is just about beyond my grasp. Certainly, this weekend looks to have been comparable to both that and 1997 in terms of visitor numbers. 400,000 plus descending on the city, as welcome a sight as the boats themselves.

Personally I find myself very at home in a harbour, having grown up in a fishing family on the Banff & Buchan coast. A large chunk of my excitement was around just being able to walk Aberdeen’s quays, usually shut off from the public.

It’s such a shame our port isn’t more accessible

Although I understand the practical necessities of running a working port, I’ve always considered it a shame that much of Aberdeen’s harbour isn’t that accessible.

Snaking around in a steady march from Union Square to Marischal Street, via Ship Row, we were practically sardined, surrounded by thousands making their ways to the quays. The amount of folk out was breathtaking.

Ushered past the Petersen Seabase, quiet pre-party, we were welcomed on to the pier at last, confronted by the masts and sails of the fleet, jutting out above the masses of people.

The queue for the first ship at hand, the HMS Mersey, was ridiculous. And, while tottering past, your eagle-eyed columnist managed to spot one of our local MPs queuing alongside everybody else. Great to see them not using the old parliamentary privilege to jump the lines!

The BAP Union was completely crammed so we ventured forth and skited down a ramp onto two Polish vessels, Kapitans Borchardt and Glowacki, from Szczecin and Gdansk, cities where I’ve spent a fair amount of time on repeat visits in the past.

I’m still staggered by how quickly my feet can find nimble pathways through the cluttered decks of a boat, having run around them regularly while I was but a bairn. Meanwhile, in my own house, I bump into the edges of the kitchen table every five minutes.

My Dad worked on a variety of Buchan trawlers until I was around 18, when he switched jobs, away from fishing. Although I never really did have the sea-legs that so many in the north-east have, everything is still slightly ingrained in you somehow.

To walk into the markets on the Regent Quay, this weekend filled with street food and music, and immediately be hit with the strong smell of fish, takes me right back to my childhood. I can still see fishermen in their oilskins walking over the rows of fishboxes.

Tall Ships is a wonderful opportunity for north-east to connect to our heritage

As well as the visual spectacle of the Tall Ships, the wonderful opportunity to connect with a heritage shared by us all in the north-east is something that we can’t let slip past.

It’s also brilliant to stand in a crowd, diverse in age and accents, and celebrate the trading history of our outward looking region, something we should be minded to preserve.

The benefits for the entire region were there for all to see throughout the duration of the Tall Ships visit. Many have travelled from across Scotland and the wider UK to visit. Many will spend their money dining out, in hotels and at other tourist attractions in the city.

The city centre was bustling and I can attest that the party spirit continued into the evening, even away from the stages at the port. I can’t remember the last time I saw almost every pub in the city out the door.

Stappit with locals and visitors alike, drinking in the atmosphere, with scant regard for the constant threat of rain, which didn’t dampen the occasion one bit – not metaphorically anyway.

But as well as the economic benefits, these wonderful events are a welcome chance to connect with our city and ourselves; our shared history, open for all.

Here’s hoping that we don’t have to wait another 28 years for the boats to return. And here’s hoping that even if we do, in the meantime, we can conjure up plans to get the best of our town and its environs.

Aberdeen, and its heritage and history, deserves to be seen and shared, both from the crow’s nest and the deck. We just have to chart a course and make it happen.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector