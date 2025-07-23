Opinion: Brewdog Gallowgate was revolutionary when it opened… but nowadays their venues are just a pricier Wetherspoons

15 years ago, when I turned 18 years old and first started (legally) drinking in Aberdeen, I was completely enamoured with Brewdog’s edgy new bar at Gallowgate.

Back when it first opened in 2010, the idea of a pub that only sold “funcy” beers, which came at a cost premium and tasted strange compared to what you’d get elsewhere, was something really rather unusual for most UK town centres.

The small, intimate setting, its wide array of fantastic beers from not only Brewdog but breweries from all across the UK, Europe, and even imported from America, coupled with great tunes and an atmosphere to match, made it the place to be in my teenage eyes.

Maybe not in the eyes of my friends I dragged along who had to pay more than usual for a pint, I admit.

But it really was something new, cool, and exciting.

And with visits from bosses of big American breweries like Stone giving speeches and joining punters for drinks and other events… it really put Aberdeen on the UK beer map for the first time, and set the model for Brewdog’s bars and business approach in the years to come.

Sadly, those days are now long, long gone, and the modern Brewdog venue experience is more akin to a pricier Wetherspoons than a cool wee pub.

What was Brewdog’s first bar like when it opened?

The news of the current Brewdog leadership closing down the Gallowgate bar has come as little surprise to many Aberdonians.

When the announcement came out, plenty said they weren’t surprised, due to how close it is to the Castlegate venue.

I can’t help but agree with them.

In fact, I got the impression the original bar was kept open these past few years since the Castlegate one opened as more of a museum piece, a relic of where the company began with its globe-spanning pub empire.

Because back in the years after it first opened, the Gallowgate bar really was a destination venue.

Located just that little bit too far away from the rest of the pubs in town at the time, you kind of had to go out of your way to get there.

More than a decade ago, Brewdog made Aberdeen the epicentre of Scottish craft beer

But it proved so popular with craft beer fans, that it really helped turn Aberdeen, for a time, into a proper epicentre of craft beer in Scotland.

If it wasn’t for Brewdog being there, I can’t imagine we would have had Six Degrees North opening up on Littlejohn Street just 20 seconds down the road (where I worked for a few amazing years, and which is now the home of Smoke and Soul).

And it was also followed by Casc opening up on Stirling Street, and many other pubs around Aberdeen offering a Brewdog tap alongside its big brand beers — it was often touted as the “local beer”.

But in the years since it has long since lost that title to smaller local brewers in the north-east, and instead of Punk IPA on draft in many city centre bars, you’re more likely to find Fierce or Brew Toon pouring if you’re after an independent beer.

How did Brewdog lose that indie cred?

It was a gradual shift. As Brewdog’s empire expanded, and the business set its eyes on the rest of Scotland through its bars in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh, they kept the venues similar to Gallowgate initially; small, and all about the beer.

Each one had its own slightly different vibe.

But as it grew and grew, they started offering a greater focus on food, and the beer offerings became more and more homogenised.

Each of the larger venues opening started feeling very similar and very much a franchise, and each new beer released started to look eerily more like the mass-market lagers the business ostensibly set out to topple.

Lost Lager, I’m looking at you.

Eventually, after invading loads of other towns and cities across the nation, Brewdog set its eyes back on expanding its Aberdeen offerings.

As well as the Castlegate bar opening, Aberdeen also welcomed the Union Square branch, which fits right in alongside all the other family-friendly chain restaurants in the shopping centre like TGI Fridays.

When it first opened with its cool in-bar bottle shop it really did have that original Gallowgate ethos and feeling.

But Castlegate Brewdog in 2025 really has more in common with The Archibald Simpson branch of Wetherspoons across the road than Brewdog’s original vision for a craft beer bar.

There’s no room for cool wee bars like Gallowgate in Brewdog’s 2025 vision

But with all the big Brewdog bars across the UK now filling the niche of either a Spoons or a TGI Fridays, there’s just no room left in their business model for the small, cool bars like Gallowgate anymore.

I’m sure many craft beer nerds in Aberdeen like me will have many fond memories of Brewdog’s flagship bar, and it’s very sad to see the news of its closure.

But when you think about it, Wetherspoons doesn’t make its big money from intimate, unique venues — and nowadays, neither does Brewdog.

Kieran Beattie is head of features for the Press and Journal and Evening Express.