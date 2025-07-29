Scott Begbie: Paramedics lifting lid on ARI ambulance stacking crisis highlights need for solutions fast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Paramedics lifting lid on ARI ambulance stacking crisis highlights need for solutions fast

Why are frontline staff constantly under the cosh while the penpushers at the top are, to quote our ambulance employee once more: “Just moving the deckchairs on the Titanic to make it look better.”

Ask anyone who works in the NHS in any capacity and they will tell you of the juggling act to get people the help they need, the constant spinning of plates just to keep everything going and the constant fear that is it just isnt enough.
By Scott Begbie

If you really want to know the state of the NHS in Grampian, don’t ask the bosses, ask the folk who are on the frontline.

And the picture painted by the paramedics who are doing all they can to save lives and help people with the odds stacked against them is a bleak one.

The recent deep dive by Journals writer Bryan Rutherford is a sobering read and one that should strike a chill in everyone’s heart.

Ambulances stacked outside ARI for hours, no beds for patients to receive the care they need and no end in sight to what is a dangerous shambles.

Having read his report, I can only hope that neither I nor any of my loved ones are ever in need of being rushed to hospital by ambulance. Because rushing is simply not a thing anymore.

This is to take nothing away from the paramedics. One thing that shines through is their utter dedication to helping people – and utter despair at their inability to do so.

There are many factors at play here. Queuing ambulances are just one symptom of a malaise that is hobbling the health service in our region. A lack of community care means patients can’t be released from hospital beds, freeing them up for others who need them.

Teetering on the brink of disaster

And this constant teetering on the brink of disaster isn’t limited to emergency or hospital care.

Ask anyone who works in the NHS in any capacity and they will tell you of the juggling act to get people the help they need, the constant spinning of plates just to keep everything going and the constant fear that is it just isn’t enough.

These are people who are passionate about their job, compassionate for the people who need them most and desperate for someone, somewhere to make changes that will help them.

Ambulance stacking. outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/07/2025

Why are NHS bosses not finding a fix?

The question always circles around to who exactly that could or should be. And it was put most eloquently and forcefully by an anonymous ambulance worker who asked: “Why are NHS Grampian bosses, who are paid a lot of money to find solutions, not finding a fix?”

Why indeed? Why is the problem of bed blocking lingering on for years when it is something that should be fixed in weeks.

Why are frontline staff constantly under the cosh while the penpushers at the top are, to quote our ambulance employee once more: “Just moving the deckchairs on the Titanic to make it look better.”

Of course, you can always fall back on “whataboutery” that the Scottish NHS isn’t as dire as the situation south of the Border. True that may be, but it matters not a jot to the patient sitting in agony in the back of an ambulance waiting for four hours for a hip X-ray.

We don’t want an NHS that’s better than this region at that or superior to that part of the country at this.

We want an NHS Grampian that is fit for purpose for the people who need it and the people who work in it. And that buck stops with the people who run it.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

