Opinion

‘I won’t curl again if Moray Leisure Centre ice rink closes, I’ve never wanted to be on the ice anywhere else’

Birthday parties, ice disco, skating and curling - the ice rink was invaluable to me growing up.

curling pose on the ice rink
It felt good to be back down at the rink. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Will Angus

When was the last time you were at Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink? I’ve been trying to remember.

I feel guilty writing it, but it’s been years since I last did any ice sports after coming back to Elgin after an extended spell living in Glasgow.

It was never something I kept up with while in the Central Belt, but turning up to the ice rink to skate and curl used to be a regular fixture in my school days.

Now, with closure looming, Moray could be set to lose a hive of community activity that was so valuable to me when I was growing up.

I sorely hope not.

Avid curling family the Rankins, Ben, Janice and Fraser pictured, with myself at the rink before it temporarily closes next week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

I’ve had a blast on Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink

Taking part in skating lessons from a young age, I had a blast celebrating single-digit birthdays with parties held at the centre.

I put my new-found skating skills to good use before retreating to the leisure centre cafe where trays of cake and childhood-favourite snacks awaited.

In my later school years, the ice disco was a fantastic spot to socialise outside of school.

Looking back now, it was probably one of the safest places in town to be in the evening, if you ignore the inherent danger of blaring music and skating around a busy rink at speed.

But the ice rink offered another opportunity for me, when I signed up to try curling.

It was the space I needed to build and socialise with people outside of the school bubble.

I was introduced to the sport as part of a school initiative to introduce more kids into ice sports, a programme at the leisure centre which has sadly stopped in recent years.

Perhaps the only photo that remains from my time on the rink – me holding Janice Rankin’s 2002 Olympic curling gold back in 2010.

There are many aspects of curling which I enjoy, particularly the teamwork and the important role each member plays in locking down a win.

Fundamentally, the primal urge to fly out from a block and smash stones against one another was also pretty appealing.

Of the familiar faces who returned to rink each week, many had been coming to the rink long before I did but afforded me a friendly face on every visit.

So when the announcement came that Moray Leisure Centre could no longer support them, it came as a shock.

I thought ice rink was different

As an Elgin resident not currently involved in Moray Leisure Centre, the closure of the ice rink wasn’t even a consideration.

Despite reading about Curl Aberdeen’s unsteady finances and covering Inverness Ice Centre’s journey out of recent energy price troubles, my view was Elgin’s rink was not at risk.

What will happen to the rink once the lights go off? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Being connected to a seemingly very successful leisure centre, I was always told by family and friends how busy the whole facility was.

Moving back home to Elgin from Glasgow, I carried my PureGym membership with me so switching to Fit Life? didn’t cross my mind.

My regular visits to Moray Leisure Centre didn’t return, and so the ice rink drifted from my mind.

Suddenly, my laptop dings and “Closure of Elgin Ice Rink” hits my inbox. Wild.

Why Elgin’s ice rink is special

In the same way a health scare makes you reconsider what you could be set to lose, for myself, the closure announcement has been a chance to reflect on what I once loved about the rink.

The question I’ve been asking myself this week is – why did I not continue curling when I was down in Glasgow?

Facilities have shut in the Central Belt too, but none sparked the same shock as Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink, as it’s the place I’ve grown up with.

I’ve learned to swim, snorkel, skate, curl and use a gym at Moray Leisure Centre over the years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The sport didn’t have the same buzz around it without the supportive atmosphere I felt while at the rink in Elgin.

I’m sure ice rinks all over the country have a similar level of passion behind them, and it’s not to discredit them, but I feel more connected to Moray’s rink nonetheless.

The people behind our rink really back it, and I think this has been reflected in the outpouring of anger and support for the rink I’ve seen over this past fortnight.

What’s next after ice rink closure?

But things are looking up. At the end of last week, the centre had pulled back from an all-out shutdown.

Chief executive John O’Kane then assured me it was a case of a “bill we couldn’t pay” and he was keen to work on a solution to the energy tariff crisis and £200,000 annual shortfall.

Ice sport groups have met, and now a “Moray Ice Rink Collaborative Forum” is working towards a plan for the rink’s future headed by top-tier Moray minds like Dave Allen, Ruth Cochrane, Sarah Medcraf and Nicky Grant.

The reaction to the ice centre’s closure has been great to see. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

I commend all the interested parties giving up their time and using all their experience to find a solution.

Should they come up trumps, I will definitely be back to a reopened rink in October with a renewed enthusiasm.

I hope we can use this as a reminder to continue supporting our fragile local services, who have shown they can be here one day and gone the next.

Will Angus is a journalist with the Press and Journal and is a former member of Moray Junior Curling Club

Conversation