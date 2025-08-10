David Knight: We need answers on incinerator shambles as multi-million-pound Aberdeen plant sits idle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: We need answers on incinerator shambles as multi-million-pound Aberdeen plant sits idle

Councillors 'kept in dark' over escalating problem at recycling facility - and join Raac residents in queue for answers

By David Knight

There was a certain irony about watching councillors incinerating their own hapless officials in a row about a waste-disposal plant in Aberdeen.

Especially if you were looking on from Raac-plagued homes in a nearby neighbourhood where owners are locked in their own bitter dispute with the city council.

Even though the super-green plant at Tullos generates energy for nearby homes as a by-product, councillors felt they were being kept in the dark (just how the Raac people feel, too).

People living in Torry’s Raac buildings feel they have been kept in the dark. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There have been operational difficulties at the Aberdeen incinerator, which was funded by the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils to process waste from across their districts.

The spat was over a perception by members that officers were initially by-passing them over the escalating size of the problem after specialist sub-contractors paid to run the Aberdeen incinerator fell out.

It spilled over at a council meeting like rubbish from an overflowing bin; unable to keep the lid on it for any longer.

In fact, that’s how the public first got wind of the problem: when garden rubbish and waste food bin collections were being missed.

At the time I last wrote about this we were fobbed off with a tired old statement familiar to us all.

The first sign of trouble at the Aberdeen incinerator was rubbish going uncollected around the city. Image: Supplied.

The ubiquitous yet vague “short-term operational difficulties” was trotted out as an explanation of sorts for chaos over non-emptying Aberdeen bins.

I commented that this woeful lack of detail wasn’t good enough for the public, which was not only suffering from disruption but also footing the bill.

‘No smoke without fire at Aberdeen incinerator’

I suggested there was no smoke without fire down at the Aberdeen incinerator.

Finally councillors have dragged more information from officials about this inexcusable collapse in operations at the processing plant; it was shutdown, in effect – just ticking over without doing any proper work until differences could be resolved.

One wonders what financial impact penalties were built into contracts – if any – to reimburse council taxpayers, but it seems about as transparent as a black bin bag.

It’s not nice being kept in the dark is it?

Councillors’ egos might have been bruised, but being straight and open with ordinary people is lacking everywhere among those in authority – from central and local government to the police.

The people of Balnagask in the Torry area of the city are in the same boat, cast adrift over the Raac scandal.

Private owners of homes with a sub-standard form of Raac concrete face losing tens of thousands of pounds as the council tries to turf them out on safety grounds, while paying way below previous market prices.

It’s about money, of course; it’s about peace of mind, too, as community doctors confirmed widespread mental health issues among distraught owners.

They also feel they are being strung along over their demands (which are backed by a P&J campaign) for fair compensation.

I must pause here and stress the value of local journalism.

I am sure that when the background to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London was analysed, the sad disappearance of local newspaper media in the community was cited among reasons for warning voices over safety not being fully heard.

The P&J has led a campaign for compromise over city centre bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The P&J has stood up for local communities over injustice in Torry and similarly with a campaign for compromise over city centre bus gates.

Maybe I haven’t been paying attention, but I was thinking that things had gone quiet over Raac during summer.

Suddenly, thanks to the P&J, we see that an excruciating game of cat and mouse is continuing in published correspondence between Aberdeen Council and Scottish Government leaders over how to help Raac victims.

Reporters demanding answers for Raac victims

The dragging of feet and obfuscation are depressing; luckily, P&J reporters have been prodding them out of their inertia.

I’ve always felt the council was culpable as it sold houses which were found to be seriously dodgy.

But how much was known about this at the time is open to debate.

The distraught victims of the Raac scandal in Torry deserve to be heard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Yet a former council leader has stated publicly that official reports about the Raac threat were circulating within the council many years ago.

I’m surprised the council has not to my knowledge re-published these historical reports to clarify this worrying claim and possibly apportion financial responsibility.

Quite rightly, the council is in turn pressurising Scottish ministers for support by pulling the levers of power to take control of the situation – and release adequate funding to cover the costs.

That’s where a grotesque version of pass the parcel comes in.

The council worries about high numbers of owners digging in and refusing to be thrown out on the cheap.

It’s a kind of siege with potential life or death consequences, which the Scottish Government ignores at its peril.

With no winners, especially among the innocent victims whom these politicians are supposed to serve.

Unfortunately, playing games for political advantage tends to obscure such legal or moral obligations.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

