David Knight: We need answers on incinerator shambles as multi-million-pound Aberdeen plant sits idle

There was a certain irony about watching councillors incinerating their own hapless officials in a row about a waste-disposal plant in Aberdeen.

Especially if you were looking on from Raac-plagued homes in a nearby neighbourhood where owners are locked in their own bitter dispute with the city council.

Even though the super-green plant at Tullos generates energy for nearby homes as a by-product, councillors felt they were being kept in the dark (just how the Raac people feel, too).

There have been operational difficulties at the Aberdeen incinerator, which was funded by the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils to process waste from across their districts.

The spat was over a perception by members that officers were initially by-passing them over the escalating size of the problem after specialist sub-contractors paid to run the Aberdeen incinerator fell out.

It spilled over at a council meeting like rubbish from an overflowing bin; unable to keep the lid on it for any longer.

In fact, that’s how the public first got wind of the problem: when garden rubbish and waste food bin collections were being missed.

At the time I last wrote about this we were fobbed off with a tired old statement familiar to us all.

The ubiquitous yet vague “short-term operational difficulties” was trotted out as an explanation of sorts for chaos over non-emptying Aberdeen bins.

I commented that this woeful lack of detail wasn’t good enough for the public, which was not only suffering from disruption but also footing the bill.

‘No smoke without fire at Aberdeen incinerator’

I suggested there was no smoke without fire down at the Aberdeen incinerator.

Finally councillors have dragged more information from officials about this inexcusable collapse in operations at the processing plant; it was shutdown, in effect – just ticking over without doing any proper work until differences could be resolved.

One wonders what financial impact penalties were built into contracts – if any – to reimburse council taxpayers, but it seems about as transparent as a black bin bag.

It’s not nice being kept in the dark is it?

Councillors’ egos might have been bruised, but being straight and open with ordinary people is lacking everywhere among those in authority – from central and local government to the police.

The people of Balnagask in the Torry area of the city are in the same boat, cast adrift over the Raac scandal.

Private owners of homes with a sub-standard form of Raac concrete face losing tens of thousands of pounds as the council tries to turf them out on safety grounds, while paying way below previous market prices.

It’s about money, of course; it’s about peace of mind, too, as community doctors confirmed widespread mental health issues among distraught owners.

They also feel they are being strung along over their demands (which are backed by a P&J campaign) for fair compensation.

I must pause here and stress the value of local journalism.

I am sure that when the background to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London was analysed, the sad disappearance of local newspaper media in the community was cited among reasons for warning voices over safety not being fully heard.

The P&J has stood up for local communities over injustice in Torry and similarly with a campaign for compromise over city centre bus gates.

Maybe I haven’t been paying attention, but I was thinking that things had gone quiet over Raac during summer.

Suddenly, thanks to the P&J, we see that an excruciating game of cat and mouse is continuing in published correspondence between Aberdeen Council and Scottish Government leaders over how to help Raac victims.

Reporters demanding answers for Raac victims

The dragging of feet and obfuscation are depressing; luckily, P&J reporters have been prodding them out of their inertia.

I’ve always felt the council was culpable as it sold houses which were found to be seriously dodgy.

But how much was known about this at the time is open to debate.

Yet a former council leader has stated publicly that official reports about the Raac threat were circulating within the council many years ago.

I’m surprised the council has not to my knowledge re-published these historical reports to clarify this worrying claim and possibly apportion financial responsibility.

Quite rightly, the council is in turn pressurising Scottish ministers for support by pulling the levers of power to take control of the situation – and release adequate funding to cover the costs.

That’s where a grotesque version of pass the parcel comes in.

The council worries about high numbers of owners digging in and refusing to be thrown out on the cheap.

It’s a kind of siege with potential life or death consequences, which the Scottish Government ignores at its peril.

With no winners, especially among the innocent victims whom these politicians are supposed to serve.

Unfortunately, playing games for political advantage tends to obscure such legal or moral obligations.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal