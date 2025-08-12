Scott Begbie: I will happily wring the neck of every seagull in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: I will happily wring the neck of every seagull in Aberdeen

Gulls have lost their fear of people in our towns and cities. They are becoming predatory and they see us as the prey if we are carrying food they want or going too near the chicks they have spawned.

Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out.
By Scott Begbie

I would cheerfully wring the neck of every seagull in Aberdeen – and this time it’s personal.

Because now I truly have skin in the game after one the nasty vermin mugged me outside of Union Square.

There I was, happily padding towards the office with a rather nice Americano in one hand and a tasty breakfast wrap in the other, just reflecting on the day ahead.

Then, out of nowhere, I was knocked sideways as a gull swooped in over my shoulder and clamped its filthy beak on the paper bag holding my wrap – ripping into it like it was tissue paper.

My first reaction was absolute shock. You don’t realise how big a gull is until you are wrestling with one for your breakfast.

I managed to knock it off me and took a damn good kick at it as it landed at my feet, but it was too fast, swooping away onto the road a few feet away, still with its beady, dead eyes fixed on my food, screeching defiance. Fearless.

Gulls scavenging for food Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Raging, my instincts kicked in – but I swithered between lobbing my now ruined wrap at its head or taking the lid off my cup to douse my attacker in scalding coffee.

The one thing I knew for sure was that I would happily cull the damn thing if I could get my hands on it – and the hell with it being a protected species. In the end I just walked away, cursing at it.

Aberdeen seagulls are a danger to people

Now, I’m a fairly robust bloke so was able to take a direct gull strike and walk away.

But what if its victim had been someone elderly and not good on their feet? What if it had been a little kid? Because that gull came in without warning and it came in hard, razor-sharp beak ready to get what it wanted.

In all the debate around what to do with urban gulls, the one question raised time and time again is the danger to people caused by direct attacks by these winged menaces.

Seagulls in Castle Street, Dundee, Wednesday 03 August 2016.

And having suffered one, I can tell you it’s time action was taken.

Gulls have lost their fear of people in our towns and cities. They are becoming predatory and they see us as the prey if we are carrying food they want or going too near the chicks they have spawned.

That is unacceptable.

At this point, there will be the usual suspects frothing about live and let live with these beautiful natural creatures. Nah. They are a dirty, messy, and dangerous breed that has no place in urban spaces.

By all means, protect them in their natural habitat – but that isn’t around our streets, businesses and homes. It is past time for the Scottish Government to sanction concrete action to correct this imbalance of gulls in our cities and towns, by whatever means possible.

Because when it comes to us versus gulls, I’m for the people no matter how many misguided do-gooders are for the birds.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

