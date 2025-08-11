Louise Glen: Tony Parsons’ family deserved the truth of how he died on the A82, not years of cruel silence

When Tony Parsons’ body was found at Auch Farm near Bridge of Orchy in January 2021, it was a jolt that stopped us in our tracks.

One day, the hills and fields were as they always were.

The next, police tents were staked in the soil, search teams combed every inch, and specialist officers poured into the village.

The community was in shock.

For more than three years, 63-year-old Tony had been missing – his name on lists, his face on appeals, his story told and retold – and then, in the space of a few days, everything we thought we knew shifted.

For those of us in Argyll, missing people are not abstract.

We don’t just read about them; we carry them with us.

We watch for them in the faces of strangers. We glance down tracks and into lay-bys, scanning for something that doesn’t belong.

Tony Parsons was last seen cycling the A82

I often think of Edinburgh’s Suzanne Pilley, murdered by David Gilroy and buried somewhere in Argyll – a body never found. Gilroy, from Edinburgh, is still in prison.

I remember the day Tony set off from Fort William: Friday September 29 2017.

The former Navy officer was last seen on the A82 as he cycled home to Tillicoultry in Stirlingshire.

Then nothing.

It was just a bike ride for charity, the kind of journey that should have ended with a hug from his family and the satisfaction of doing good.

Instead, it ended in silence.

It’s the reality is that not knowing what happened is worse than almost anything else.

The not knowing must have been utterly horrendous and unbearable for Mr Parsons’ family.

His son would later say: “We’ve had to live with not knowing for over three years. Now we live with knowing, and it’s just as hard.”

At The Press and Journal, reporters write countless missing person appeals; small acts of hope printed on the page. But Tony’s case was different.

This was before Covid, before the boom in armchair detectives and true-crime podcasts.

It was his family – devoted, determined – pushing against the enormity of the task: searching a landscape that is, in parts, near wilderness.

I believed – like many – that he had wandered into the hills, maybe fallen, maybe suffered a medical collapse. A tragedy delivered by nature, not by human hands.

From search for Tony Parsons to shocking truth

But the truth was far worse.

Tony was not lost to the mountains. He was killed on the road – struck by a car – and then hidden. His body concealed.

The truth withheld by the McKellar brothers, while his family, friends, and neighbours searched in vain.

Alexander and Robert were the life and soul of the party. Were they bad lads back then?

As a court reporter, I can tell you – the twins were not the worst this town, with its social and drug problems, has seen.

Which made it all the more difficult to comprehend. How could they have done this?

The truth was only laid bare thanks to a 999 call from Caroline Muirhead, Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar’s then-fiancée.

In a new BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist, detectives confront Sandy, saying: “Tony Parsons’ family deserve to know where he is.”

Eventually, the speeding drink-driver admits: “I hit him with my car… I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

I don’t have any answers. Even with any mitigation, there was and is no excuse.

It is unimaginable pain all around, and there will never be any resolution for it.

Was it a panicked decision to conceal his body after the collision? Or something more sinister?

Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist – BBC Scotland’s documentary

We will never, ever know. Because guilty pleas were accepted, the choices the twins made will not be tested.

I’m sure Mr Parsons’ family has many questions; I certainly do.

A senior investigating officer said on the show: “We never stopped looking.

“We knew someone out there had the answer – we just had to find them.”

The show, airing on Tuesday August 12, brings the starkness of it all back again.

On screen, we see the lies, the cover-up, the years of silence – and the sheer, grinding pain his loved ones endured as they searched for a man they would never find alive.

The programme doesn’t just tell the story of a crime; it shows the cruelty of keeping the truth hidden, of letting hope bleed away day by day.

We had been looking for Tony in the forests and moors, in the bus timetables and ferry crossings, all the while he lay in a shallow peatbog grave.

Someone knew and said nothing. That knowledge – that deliberate silence – is the kind of cruelty that marks a place and its people for years.

And it leaves you with one thought on every dark drive home, on every cycle, on every walk that never quite goes away: if it could happen to him, it could happen to anyone.

Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist airs at 9pm Tuesday August 12 on BBC Scotland, and at the same time the following evening on BBC Two.

