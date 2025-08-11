Louise Glen: Tony Parsons’ family deserved the truth of how he died on the A82, not years of cruel silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louise Glen: Tony Parsons’ family deserved the truth of how he died on the A82, not years of cruel silence

The Press and Journal's reporter appears on screen as part of new BBC documentary, Murder Case: The Vanished Cyclist.

Tony Parsons' death on the A82 is the subject of new BBC Scotland documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist
Louise Glen discusses the impact of Tony Parsons' death on Argyll. Image: DC Thomson Design
By Louise Glen

When Tony Parsons’ body was found at Auch Farm near Bridge of Orchy in January 2021, it was a jolt that stopped us in our tracks.

One day, the hills and fields were as they always were.

The next, police tents were staked in the soil, search teams combed every inch, and specialist officers poured into the village.

The community was in shock.

Tony Parsons's death is the subject of BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist
Tony Parsons’ photo was everywhere following his disappearance. Image: Supplied.

For more than three years, 63-year-old Tony had been missing – his name on lists, his face on appeals, his story told and retold – and then, in the space of a few days, everything we thought we knew shifted.

For those of us in Argyll, missing people are not abstract.

We don’t just read about them; we carry them with us.

We watch for them in the faces of strangers. We glance down tracks and into lay-bys, scanning for something that doesn’t belong.

Tony Parsons was last seen cycling the A82

I often think of Edinburgh’s Suzanne Pilley, murdered by David Gilroy and buried somewhere in Argyll – a body never found. Gilroy, from Edinburgh, is still in prison.

I remember the day Tony set off from Fort William: Friday September 29 2017.

The former Navy officer was last seen on the A82 as he cycled home to Tillicoultry in Stirlingshire.

Then nothing.

The last sighting of the vanishing cyclist tony parsons. EST QUALITY AVAILABLEEMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 29 Undated handout still from CCTV footage dated 29/9/2017 issued by Police Scotland of Tony Parsons from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire on his bicycle in Fort William. Police have issued CCTV images of the cyclist one year on from his disappearance as they appeal for information about the case. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Saturday September 29, 2018. Parsons, 64, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel cycling towards Tyndrum at 11.30pm on Friday September 29 last year.
This was the “best image” of Tony Parsons as he cycled through Glencoe on his charity bike ride. Image: Police Scotland.

It was just a bike ride for charity, the kind of journey that should have ended with a hug from his family and the satisfaction of doing good.

Instead, it ended in silence.

It’s the reality is that not knowing what happened is worse than almost anything else.

The not knowing must have been utterly horrendous and unbearable for Mr Parsons’ family.

His son would later say: “We’ve had to live with not knowing for over three years. Now we live with knowing, and it’s just as hard.”

Police tents and search teams near Bridge of Orchy during investigation into death of Tony Parsons.
Police activity and searching on the Auch Estate between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum for cyclist Tony Parsons of Tillycoultry, who at the time had been missing for three years. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

At The Press and Journal, reporters write countless missing person appeals; small acts of hope printed on the page. But Tony’s case was different.

This was before Covid, before the boom in armchair detectives and true-crime podcasts.

It was his family – devoted, determined – pushing against the enormity of the task: searching a landscape that is, in parts, near wilderness.

I believed – like many – that he had wandered into the hills, maybe fallen, maybe suffered a medical collapse. A tragedy delivered by nature, not by human hands.

From search for Tony Parsons to shocking truth

But the truth was far worse.

Tony was not lost to the mountains. He was killed on the road – struck by a car – and then hidden. His body concealed.

The truth withheld by the McKellar brothers, while his family, friends, and neighbours searched in vain.

Alexander and Robert were the life and soul of the party. Were they bad lads back then?

As a court reporter, I can tell you – the twins were not the worst this town, with its social and drug problems, has seen.

Sandy McKellar, who killed Tony Parsons. Tony Parsons's death is the subject of BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist
Sandy McKellar teamed up with his twin brother Robert to try and cover up his crime, which included burying 63-year-old ex-Navy officer Tony Parsons. Image: Facebook.

Which made it all the more difficult to comprehend. How could they have done this?

The truth was only laid bare thanks to a 999 call from Caroline Muirhead, Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar’s then-fiancée.

In a new BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist, detectives confront Sandy, saying: “Tony Parsons’ family deserve to know where he is.”

Eventually, the speeding drink-driver admits: “I hit him with my car… I panicked. I didn’t know what to do.”

Robert McKellar was also convicted following the death of Tony Parsons. Tony Parsons's death is the subject of BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist
Robert McKellar was also sentenced. Image: Police Scotland

I don’t have any answers. Even with any mitigation, there was and is no excuse.

It is unimaginable pain all around, and there will never be any resolution for it.

Was it a panicked decision to conceal his body after the collision? Or something more sinister?

Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist – BBC Scotland’s documentary

We will never, ever know. Because guilty pleas were accepted, the choices the twins made will not be tested.

I’m sure Mr Parsons’ family has many questions; I certainly do.

A senior investigating officer said on the show: “We never stopped looking.

“We knew someone out there had the answer – we just had to find them.”

BBC Murder Trial: The Vanishing Cyclist documentary screenshot
BBC Scotland will air The Vanishing Cyclist from August 12. Image: BBC Scotland/ Firecrest Films.

The show, airing on Tuesday August 12, brings the starkness of it all back again.

On screen, we see the lies, the cover-up, the years of silence – and the sheer, grinding pain his loved ones endured as they searched for a man they would never find alive.

The programme doesn’t just tell the story of a crime; it shows the cruelty of keeping the truth hidden, of letting hope bleed away day by day.

We had been looking for Tony in the forests and moors, in the bus timetables and ferry crossings, all the while he lay in a shallow peatbog grave.

The funeral of Tony Parsons. Tony Parsons' death is the subject of BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist
A retired submariner walks in front of the funeral cortege as it arrives at Stirling Crematorium, during the funeral of cyclist Tony Parsons, whose body was found three years after he vanished. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Someone knew and said nothing. That knowledge – that deliberate silence – is the kind of cruelty that marks a place and its people for years.

And it leaves you with one thought on every dark drive home, on every cycle, on every walk that never quite goes away: if it could happen to him, it could happen to anyone.

Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist airs at 9pm Tuesday August 12 on BBC Scotland, and at the same time the following evening on BBC Two.

