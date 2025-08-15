Alberto Lejarraga: What I learned about Inverness’ strong community spirit while investigating crime problems

There is something about Inverness that makes it different from any other city I’ve been to.

One of the things that makes the Highland capital unique is its undeniable beauty.

I never get tired of walking along places like the River Ness, the Caledonian Canal, Culloden Woods or the Merkinch Nature Reserve.

In the summer days, watching the sunset from the Sea Lock House in Clachnaharry is like being inside the most beautiful postcard.

The second thing that makes the city special is some of the friendliest, most welcoming people I’ve ever met.

However, like any other city, there are issues in Inverness, with crime being one of the main ones.

Going inside Inverness’ crime problems

Last month, we revealed that the Inverness Central council ward had Scotland’s second highest rate for incidents of damage and reckless behaviour in 2024.

The area includes, as you might expect, the city centre but also stretches to Merkinch, Dalneigh and South Kessock.

It also had the second highest rate in the nation for crimes against society, per head of population, which covers offences like drug possession and supply.

However, it should be noted that many other offences have seen a reduction in Inverness, while crime numbers in the Highlands last year were lower than in 2023.

Last week, I hit the streets of Inverness to see residents’ reactions to these statistics.

What I saw warmed my heart: a community where people care about each other above all else.

Why welcoming communities make Inverness a great city to live in

I came to Inverness nearly two years ago after joining The P&J from a British expat newspaper on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Weeks after my arrival, I was hit with temperatures of –8 C after months without experiencing a day under 30 C.

However, I have never regretted my decision. Despite the freezing weather, there was something incredibly warm about Inverness: its people.

I didn’t have a flat when I moved to Inverness, but that didn’t mean I didn’t have a place to stay.

An old friend from university that I hadn’t seen in years and her boyfriend, who I had never met, allowed me to crash at their tiny one-bedroom flat for as long as I needed it.

Thankfully, I got the keys for my new flat less than a week after my arrival, but I will be forever grateful for their gesture.

During these two years living in Inverness, I’ve had several experiences that showed me the kindness of its people.

The last one happened just two days ago, during a walk to Torvean Park.

When I arrived, members of the Inverness Disc Golf Club invited me to join them for a game and even loaned me some frisbees to play with.

Two hours and 18 baskets after, I felt like I was already part of the club.

Inverness is a great place to live, sometimes we don’t appreciate it enough

I honestly believe Inverness is a great place to live.

It is a beautiful city, with dozens of gorgeous walks and we are only minutes away from the Cairngorms or beautiful beaches such as Nairn’s.

Despite being a small city, we have plenty of restaurants, pubs, cafes, shops, a theatre and two cinemas.

And, even though we are far away from the central belt, we have several direct trains and buses to Edinburgh and Glasgow every day.

I know they are a minority, but it is sad to see social media trolls saying Inverness is a s***hole on every Facebook post.

When the opening of the new food court at the Eastgate was announced, several keyboard warriors were quick to predict its absolute failure.

I do get that sometimes, when you’ve lived in the same city for a long time, it is not uncommon to focus on the flaws rather than the positives.

But Inverness has far more good things than bad. In fact, I think it is the best city to live in Scotland.

We are lucky to be living in such a beautiful place at the heart of such a gorgeous region.

If we learn to appreciate it more, in addition to being a friendly and welcoming community, we’ll also be a happier one.

