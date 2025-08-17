David Knight: Never mind Beach Boulevard, close The Spital to stop huge buses squeezing along tight road

I was varnishing my arbour in the garden when it suddenly struck me how quiet it was all around me.

Only the swifts were creating a racket as they put on an aerial acrobatic show which the Red Arrows would have envied.

Ah…I drank in the peace and quiet of it all while it lasted; maybe this was something like it must have been a century ago, with lesser traffic around.

Then I remembered that the street at the entrance to our lane, which links us with the rest of Aberdeen, was closed at both ends for road works.

It’s a road on a hill which drivers like to tear down; it’s supposed to become a 20mph zone, but with no deterrent, I doubt if that will stop them.

The contrast was amazing. I didn’t have a clue what they were doing at the roadworks; it’s never easy to find out, is it? Who has the time to pick through the bureaucratic web around them?

I suppose we have to search online or trawl through obscure publications to find out, in specific places where councils place these road works announcements as part of their legal obligations. Presumably because they hope that people don’t notice or kick up a fuss. Yes, it was nice here in my garden.

Traffic on The Spital is chaotic

In the distance, I could hear a rumble near College Bounds in Old Aberdeen.

I knew straight away what it was: two double-deckers approaching each other along the ancient, narrow and twisty Spital.

Like two whales trying to get into a sleeping bag, they just don’t fit.

Chaos usually ensues as they, and frustrated drivers behind them, try to manoeuvre around while extra fumes are pumped into the atmosphere.

I can’t figure why First Bus bosses send double-deckers along such a tight route, especially as they always seem to be empty.

It doesn’t fit in with any rapid transit “save the world” environmentally-friendly plan I can envisage.

As my mind drifted in the arbour – or maybe it was the varnish fumes playing with my brain – I started to wonder how nice it would be if they closed my neighbouring road permanently. In an accidentally-on-purpose kind of fashion.

A bit like the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen, where city councillors have made a stretch close to the beach a permanent pedestrian zone after it was initially only closed for major leisure developments on either side of the road. It sort of crept up on us unawares.

Council needs no excuse to close roads these days

They don’t need much of an excuse to close roads these days, so I am wary about what I wish for: they might just do it if I’m not careful.

However, there remained serious unease among other councillors about the expediency of the Beach Boulevard closure and if the public interest really was being served.

Although council officials pointed out that no public objections were received to this particular announcement, some wondered if anyone had noticed in the first place.

If this were the case, then the democratic process would be undermined.

Another set of road closures, which tip-toed into Aberdeen under a cloak of obscure road regulations without adequate public consultation in advance, created the infamous spread of city centre bus gates.

Now millions from bus-gate fines are being squirrelled away by council officials in case they have to pay mass refunds to drivers – if they lose a challenge to the gates in the Court of Session brought by businesses whose incomes were damaged.

But some councillors feared that if this happened, certain community projects bankrolled by the fines might not go ahead.

Please don’t tell me some idiot is going to argue that these fines – if proven to be unjust – are worth keeping in place if it means community projects can go ahead.

Amid all the joy and positivity of the Tall Ships, I did feel something slightly dystopian about how easy it was for councils to close roads willy-nilly.

The mass road restrictions were all for a good cause, of course.

Yet slightly frustrating as well: I spent ages scrupulously researching whether I could park in Beach Esplanade to watch the Red Arrows display.

I even consulted a lamppost to which a parking restriction proclamation was attached (endless pages stuffed in clear plastic).

Longer than the Declaration of Arbroath, I gave up and stayed at home.

It showed me how the bus-mad brigade could pick roads off one by one with impunity.

I had to detour around another set of pop-up roadworks for a children’s Sunday football match.

When I finally got there, I was about to ask a couple the score.

They were in animated discussion, and one was saying with rising indignation, “And do you know how long it takes me to get home from work every night because of the roadworks?”

I didn’t ask.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal