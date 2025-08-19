Scott Begbie: We need rules to clamp down on Facebook lies after Boddam asylum seeker post sparked scare

Did you know that the word “troll” is an acronym? It stands for Truly Reprehensible Oafs Let Loose.

Okay, so I made that up, but why not? It’s what these halfwits do on a regular basis.

Take the bloke who saw a bus dropping off a large group of people in Boddam who headed en masse to the Army Cadet Training Centre in the evening. Who else could it be than immigrants being shipped in, seeing as the barracks “hadn’t been used in years,” thought this bold Sherlock Holmes?

So he instantly took to the internet to tell the world his earth-shattering discovery and warned locals to “be wary”

Cue a few mouthbreathers going all pitchforks and torches about immigrants – a sick modern phenomenon fuelled by exactly this sort of baseless nonsense.

Just a pity the object of their ire turned out to be 100 young Sea Cadets heading for a summer camp at a working barracks, which are still in use. These kids then needed special protection over fears of anti-immigration violence, which is breaking out on far too regular a basis in our neck of the woods.

When confronted by the P&J, the man who sparked all the fear and loathing said it was a “mistake.” Sure, one that caused fear and alarm for a bunch of innocent kids.

Remember the troll acronym? QED.

Asylum seekers lies are damaging

The sad thing is a lie can travel halfway round the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes, as Mark Twain opined back in the simpler days of print, post, and telegraph.

That is even more acute – and dangerous – in our brave new digital world, where people can make all sorts of spurious claims and accusations on social media without any checks and balances.

Some are just sad folk seeking attention and validation. Others are bad actors with an agenda to create division for their own ends. Yes, you right-wing goons, I am looking at you.

Once you add in the terrifying power of AI-generated images and videos, we are entering a twilight world where you really can’t trust the evidence of your own eyes and ears.

Action needs taken over reckless and hateful misinformation

So, what do we do in the face of such reckless and often hateful misinformation?

Well, first of all, is a bit of a sense check on what you see online. Do you really think someone in a basement in Arkansas has discovered a secret cabal of blood-drinking lizards running the world?

There are, though, safe havens in the rough seas of online misinformation.

Trusted and credible news outlets – like the one you are reading just now – have accuracy and truth as the bedrock on which they are built. There are rules and regulations that responsible journalists must follow or face dire consequences. I know, it’s been my touchstone for almost half a century as a hack.

I believe it is time for the same rigour, discipline, and laws that govern journalism to be applied to all those who publish online – especially those who style themselves “citizen journalists”, a laughable act of self-aggrandisement from the keyboard warriors.

This isn’t stifling free speech – after all, real journalists deal with it every day.

It’s just making sure speech in any forum isn’t full of “mistakes”, half-truths, lies or hate. And it’s long overdue.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.