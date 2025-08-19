Scott Begbie: We need rules to clamp down on Facebook lies after Boddam asylum seeker post sparked scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: We need rules to clamp down on Facebook lies after Boddam asylum seeker post sparked scare

By Scott Begbie

Did you know that the word “troll” is an acronym? It stands for Truly Reprehensible Oafs Let Loose.

Okay, so I made that up, but why not? It’s what these halfwits do on a regular basis.

Take the bloke who saw a bus dropping off a large group of people in Boddam who headed en masse to the Army Cadet Training Centre in the evening. Who else could it be than immigrants being shipped in, seeing as the barracks “hadn’t been used in years,” thought this bold Sherlock Holmes?

So he instantly took to the internet to tell the world his earth-shattering discovery and warned locals to “be wary”

Cue a few mouthbreathers going all pitchforks and torches about immigrants – a sick modern phenomenon fuelled by exactly this sort of baseless nonsense.

Just a pity the object of their ire turned out to be 100 young Sea Cadets heading for a summer camp at a working barracks, which are still in use. These kids then needed special protection over fears of anti-immigration violence, which is breaking out on far too regular a basis in our neck of the woods.

When confronted by the P&J, the man who sparked all the fear and loathing said it was a “mistake.” Sure, one that caused fear and alarm for a bunch of innocent kids.

Remember the troll acronym? QED.

Asylum seekers lies are damaging

The sad thing is a lie can travel halfway round the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes, as Mark Twain opined back in the simpler days of print, post, and telegraph.

That is even more acute – and dangerous – in our brave new digital world, where people can make all sorts of spurious claims and accusations on social media without any checks and balances.

Some are just sad folk seeking attention and validation. Others are bad actors with an agenda to create division for their own ends. Yes, you right-wing goons, I am looking at you.

Once you add in the terrifying power of AI-generated images and videos, we are entering a twilight world where you really can’t trust the evidence of your own eyes and ears.

Action needs taken over reckless and hateful misinformation

So, what do we do in the face of such reckless and often hateful misinformation?

Well, first of all, is a bit of a sense check on what you see online. Do you really think someone in a basement in Arkansas has discovered a secret cabal of blood-drinking lizards running the world?

There are, though, safe havens in the rough seas of online misinformation.

Trusted and credible news outlets – like the one you are reading just now – have accuracy and truth as the bedrock on which they are built. There are rules and regulations that responsible journalists must follow or face dire consequences. I know, it’s been my touchstone for almost half a century as a hack.

I believe it is time for the same rigour, discipline, and laws that govern journalism to be applied to all those who publish online – especially those who style themselves “citizen journalists”, a laughable act of self-aggrandisement from the keyboard warriors.

This isn’t stifling free speech – after all, real journalists deal with it every day.

It’s just making sure speech in any forum isn’t full of “mistakes”, half-truths, lies or hate. And it’s long overdue.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation